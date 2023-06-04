How a Nursing Career in Home Healthcare Can Help Expand Care Access

(StatePoint) For those who are in hospice, recovering from an injury or illness, or who have long-term disabilities, home healthcare can be an ideal solution. It delivers cost-effective, high-quality care in the setting where patients most often want to be — home. Unfortunately, access to this important service varies by region, with particular shortages in rural areas, often where the need is highest. Industry experts say that nurses who make the switch to treating patients at home can help close the gap.

“I’ve seen firsthand how home healthcare is so often the best choice for patients, translating to better adherence to care management plans and an improved quality of life,” says Jennifer Sheets, president and chief executive officer of Interim HealthCare, Inc., a nurse with real-world experience herself, and a nationally recognized leader and advocate for continued funding for home healthcare.

Whether you’re still in nursing school or a seasoned professional, here are some of the top reasons to consider a career in home healthcare:

Career Consistency

A career in home healthcare can be a seamless transition for nurses of all specializations, experiences and backgrounds. While many home healthcare patients are older adults, home healthcare actually offers the full continuum of care, and is designed for patients of all ages with a range of chronic and acute conditions. What’s more, home healthcare careers can deliver benefits like good work-life balance, flexible hours you can set yourself, rewarding assignments and competitive pay.

Big Impact

The last few years have put unbearable pressure on nurses everywhere, making it difficult to provide the personalized care patients deserve. The care delivered in patients’ homes however, empowers nurses to make a true impact on health outcomes. And it goes beyond that. In areas of the country where there are home healthcare shortages, patients and their families are often faced with tough decisions and difficult circumstances, including extended hospital stays. Home nurses can alleviate strain on the healthcare systems of under-serviced communities by improving access to at-home care.

Major providers of home healthcare are actively hiring nurses right now, including Interim HealthCare, which has locally-owned and operated franchises nationwide. To learn more about home care careers, visit careers.interimhealthcare.com.

“More nurses working in home healthcare means better access for patients who could benefit from care at home,” says Sheets. “If you’ve thought about a career pivot, this is one change that can improve lives and help communities.”