Gelato July is Here and so is Free Gelato Every Wednesday in July During Our Annual Summer Celebration!

Gelato and ice cream fans across Palm Beach and Boca Raton are celebrating today because Peterbrooke Chocolatier (Peterbrooke) has brought back its most wildly popular summertime fan-favorite promotion, Gelato July. Every Wednesday in July, each guest visiting Peterbrooke will receive a free sample scoop of any of Peterbrooke’s handcrafted, premium, Italian-styled gelato. It’s our way of saying thanks to the community that has supported us in Palm Beach for years and our newer shop in Boca Raton since 2021.

Throughout July, Peterbrooke will offer between six and 12 flavors of authentic gelato including strawberry, chocolate chunk, banana, caramel praline, Tahitian vanilla, chocolate decadence, mango, and others.

Gelato July scoops are available as a sample, but guests can also order medium and large portions of gelato in waffle cones, cups, and milkshakes (when available) and cap them off with a wide variety of toppings. All Peterbrooke’s gelato is certified OU Kosher as are many of the decadent chocolates.

“Gelato July has been a tradition here in Palm Beach for almost 10 years, and since Boca opened in 2021 people have flocked here each July,” said Yuliya Artemyeva, Peterbrooke shop manager. “Summer just wouldn’t be same without it. Our guests look forward to Gelato July all year long and we’re happy to show our appreciation for them again this July with a free sample scoop of gelato every Wednesday. On top of it, July is National Ice Cream Month, so what better way is there to celebrate with friends and family than with Peterbrooke Gelato!”

Peterbrooke’s traditional favorites such as decadent truffles, hand-made caramels and authentic Italian gelato indulge even the most discerning guests while specialties such as our signature chocolate covered popcorn, cookies, pretzels, scratch-made marshmallows, potato chips, and strawberries are hand-dipped daily for a fun twist. Supporting the neighborhood feel, each Peterbrooke shop offers its own unique take on team-building classes, summer day camps for children, private parties, catering, and corporate gifts.

“Just like with our chocolates, we’re pretty fanatical about handmaking our authentic Peterbrooke gelato,” adds Artemyeva. “Our shop features a dedicated gelato case that showcases our rotating flavors, which can compete with anything you’d find in Naples, Florence, or Rome Italy. It really tastes amazing and we’re so happy to share it with everyone across our community with a free sample scoop during Gelato July!”

Peterbrooke in Palm Beach is located at 298 S. County Road, Palm Beach, FL 33480. Hours are Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. To contact the shop directly, call 561-557-8286. The West Boca Raton Peterbrooke Chocolatier is located in the Regency Square Shopping Plaza, 3013 Yamato Road Suite B10, Boca Raton, FL 33434. Hours are Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m to 5 p.m. To contact the shop directly, call 561-617-7170.