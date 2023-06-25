Duran Duran performed at FLA Arena in Sunrise, FL on June 18th, 2023 with performances by Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Duran Duran

Duran Duran delivered, sounding better than ever, with a fantastic performance to a near capacity crowd during their “Future Past” tour in South Florida. It didn’t take long for fans to stand and engage with openers that included “ White Boys” and “Hungry Like the Wolf”.

The band has been performing for over 40 years with members consisting of Simon Le Bon in vocals, John Taylor on bass, Roger Taylor on drums, Nick Rhodes on keyboards and touring guitarist Dom Brown. They all have reached a certain age but measuring by their stage energy, presence and solid performance, one could easily fell transported back to the 80’s.

The band was formed in Birmingham, England in 1978 and quickly achieved success throughout the 1980’s with the release of their first album with hits like “Girls on Film” and “Planet Earth”. The band’s breakthrough came with the release of their second album “Rio” delivering smash hits like “Hungry Like the wolf” and “Save a Prayer”.

The stylish pop group continue to make waves, delivering performances with great finesse and stamina. Adding a feminine touch to the performance were Anna Ross and Rachael O’Conner as background vocalists.

Duran Duran influence on pop music made them trendsetters in the MTV music video era, their mix of fashion and style set the stage for future generation of artists. They expanded the boundaries of pop music by incorporating elements of disco and electronic music to their sound. Despite some lineup changes over the years, Duran Duran has remained relevant, delighting audiences across the globe.

“Save a Prayer” brought a feeling of nostalgia, the crowd quickly stood on their feet for an orchestrated sing-along, the performance was complemented by visuals of White doves appearing on the stage background screen.

The band closed out the evening with performances of “Save a Prayer” and “Rio” with the audience asking for more. Duran Duran remains one of the most iconic bands of all times, If you have the chance, this is a performance not to be missed.

Duran Duran set list