Delray Beach Police Launch Investigation into Fatal Hit-and-Run; Driver at Large

Delray Beach, FL – The Delray Beach Police Department is actively searching for the driver involved in a devastating hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of a pedestrian. The tragic incident occurred at 12:12 a.m., a 36-year-old man was crossing North Congress Avenue in the 200 block when he was struck by a vehicle in the southbound lanes.

Law enforcement officials responded to the scene of the accident, where they discovered an unidentified pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. Despite immediate medical attention from emergency responders, the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The driver responsible for the collision fled the scene, leaving behind a shocked and grieving community. Local law enforcement authorities are now appealing to the public for any information that may lead to the apprehension of the driver involved in this senseless act.

Police investigators are currently reviewing any available surveillance footage and eyewitness accounts to gather crucial details about the incident. They are urging anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has any information about the driver or the vehicle involved to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

Investigators are looking for a 2016 to 2018 Honda Pilot that fled the area. The vehicle has front-end damage, a possible cracked windshield, and is missing the driver’s side mirror, police said.

Anyone with any additional information that could help is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Jesus Tabares at 56-1243-7800.

Authorities emphasize the importance of holding the responsible party accountable for their actions and providing closure to the victim’s family. They urge individuals who may possess information related to the hit-and-run to contact the Delray Beach Police Department’s dedicated tip line or reach out to Crime Stoppers, where anonymous tips can be submitted.

Additionally, law enforcement agencies are urging motorists to remain vigilant and prioritize pedestrian safety while driving. They emphasize the significance of obeying traffic laws, adhering to speed limits, and maintaining a responsible mindset behind the wheel to prevent such tragic incidents from occurring.

The Delray Beach Police Department remains committed to seeking justice for the victim and their loved ones. They assure the community that every effort will be made to identify and apprehend the driver responsible for this heartbreaking hit-and-run incident.