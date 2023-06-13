Comcast Program Replacing Worn US Flags in Palm Beach County

Flag Replacement Program Run by Veterans Employee Group

West Palm Beach – As a part of Comcast’s commitment to supporting local communities, and its strong connection to the military community and its veteran employees and their families, it has a special program to replace American flags at homes and businesses in Palm Beach County.

Comcast technicians working in neighborhoods throughout Palm Beach County take note of locations of worn-out US flags flying at homes and local businesses. They then share that information with the Flag Replacement program team members, who in turn reach out to the homeowners or businesses. They offer to replace the American flag, free of charge, as well as retire the old flag in accordance with military protocols. Any home or business is eligible for the program, not just those that are subscribed to Comcast services.

The program is run by Comcast’s Veteran Network (VetNet) Employee Resource Group, an organization within the company that connects active military, veterans, military family members and military supporters.

“It is a privilege for us to recognize the significance of the American flag to everyone in our communities, as well as honor our veterans active-duty military members, through our Flag Replacement Program,” said Comcast Human Resources Director and VetNet Executive Sponsor Tammie Dunlop-Lyon. “It is also extremely meaningful and fulfilling for employees involved in the program who are also veterans, including myself.”

To learn more about Comcast’s ongoing commitment to the military community, visit Corporate.Comcast.com/Impact/Military.