Boynton Beach to Flush Water Lines with Chlorine

The City of Boynton Beach Utility Department will temporarily modify the disinfection process utilized to treat its drinking water from Thursday, July 6, 2023 through Thursday, July 27, 2023. Customers may notice a slight chlorine taste, or odor, in their tap water.

These temporary conditions will not cause adverse health effects. Those sensitive to the taste, or odor, of chlorine, can place an open container of drinking water in the refrigerator for a few hours to allow the chlorine to dissipate. Users of home dialysis machines, owners of tropical fish and managers of stores, and restaurants with fish and shellfish holding tanks are advised to seek professional advice as the method for removing chlorine residuals differs from removing chloramine residuals from tap water.

This is a preventative maintenance procedure in order to maintain the City’s high standard of clean water distribution. During this period, the City’s drinking water distribution system will continue to meet all Federal and State water quality standards.

For more information, please call the City’s Water Quality Division at 561-742-6964 or visit the City’s website.