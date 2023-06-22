Boca’s only women’s fitness and wellness studio reaches out to kids to prepare for the new school year

Boca Raton’s only women-only empowerment, coaching, and fitness studio is extending its outreach to children.

STRONG Wellness – Fitness Studio owner and life coach Christina Mummaw is partnering with Boca Kids Yoga teacher Amanda Mintz for summer sessions that start June 25 and continue to Aug. 6. Kids Yoga Mindfulness Crafts & Games Workshop will be held 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Sunday at STRONG studio’s colorful and welcoming location at 4730 NW Boca Raton Blvd. (also called 2nd Avenue) Suite 100.

“For the first time, our studio will welcome kids, both boys and girls ages 5 to 12. Parents…this is the ideal way to prepare your kids to get STRONG mentally and physically for the upcoming school year,” Mummaw said. “We focus on empowering women, and now children too, to be everything they’re created to be by strengthening the mind, body and spirit. We don’t compare, criticize or compete.”

“Each week, we will use a different, age-appropriate game, activity, craft, meditation practice, and set of yoga poses to increase well-being and self-esteem,” said Mintz, an insured and certified kids yoga instructor and mindfulness coach.

Prices are based on individual classes or the full, seven-week session, and there’s a 35% discount for siblings. Register in person at the studio, 4730 NW Boca Raton Blvd., also known as 2nd Avenue, Suite 100, or over the phone at 717-808-4619. The studio is located just south of Yamato Road.

“Just bring a water bottle. STRONG Wellness – Fitness will provide everything else,” Mintz said.