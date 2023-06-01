Boca Helping Hands Plans a Pack the Pantry Summer Challenge to Help Meet the Increased Need for Food Among the Underserved

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Helping Hands (BHH) will hold its first Pack the Pantry event of the summer on Saturday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Southwest corner of the Town Center Mall parking lot adjacent to the Greenwise Publix in Boca Raton. The drop off location will be identified with the help of feather banners that say Boca Helping Hands. The public is asked to bring nonperishable food items that will be distributed to our many neighbors who are experiencing food insecurity.

Boca Helping Hands’ Pack the Pantry Summer Challenge is a series of events over the summer to try and fill the non-perishable food storage areas at Boca Helping Hands with food, in an effort to satisfy the increased demand. As South Florida begins its off-season, Boca Helping Hands is struggling to find enough food to help serve the growing number of people in need of assistance. In March, the organization experienced a nearly 40% increase in demand for food over March 2022. Over the summer months, the organization aims to collect 25,000 lbs. of food in honor of their 25th birthday. Food collection events will take place on June 3rd, July 4th in conjunction with the City of Boca Raton’s Fabulous Fourth celebration, and on August 27th at Bowlero, during BHH’s annual Bowling for Bread event. Visit www.bocahelpinghands.org/pack-the-pantry.

“We are grateful for the partnership that we have with the Town Center Mall” said Greg Hazle Executive Director of Boca Helping Hands, “we hope that the familiar location that they have made available for this event will make it easier for our community to assist in this critical initiative”.

For more information contact Senior Director of Operations Bill Harper at Bill@BocaHelpingHands.org or 561.417.0913 ext. 209.

About Boca Helping Hands

Now in its 25th year of operation, Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, medical and financial assistance to meet basic human needs as well as education, job training and guidance to create self-sufficiency. Through its various programs, BHH assists nearly 35,000 people annually.

Boca Helping Hands is a partner agency of The Town of Palm Beach United Way. Since 1945, the Town of Palm Beach United Way has been committed to improving lives and building strong communities throughout Palm Beach County by focusing on programs and priorities that promote education, health, and financial stability.

Boca Helping Hands holds accreditation for Sound Nonprofit Management from Nonprofits First, has a 2022 Gold Seal of Transparency from Candid/GuideStar, and was named a Four-Star Charity by Charity Navigator for the 16th consecutive year in 2022. Boca Helping Hands is located at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit BocaHelpingHands.org.