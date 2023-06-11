11th Annual Downtown Drive Car Show Returns to Mizner Park on Father’s Day

Sunday, June 18 From 9 A.M. To 3 P.M.

New This Year – Salvage 2 Savage Builds, Touch-a-Truck, Crafts &

Summer-Themed Selfie Station with a 1953 Chevy 3100 Truck –

All to Benefit Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida

Boca Raton, FL – Everyone from families and window shoppers to car aficionados will enjoy the 11th Annual Mizner Park Downtown Drive Car Show on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mizner Park, 327 Plaza Real. Admission is FREE.

More than 100 cars, including antiques, classics, street rods, custom builds, race cars, sports cars, imports, hand-built cars and one-of-a-kind autos from 1900 to present day, will be on display.

Boca’s own Michael Rolleri from Salvage 2 Savage will be on-hand with two of his custom builds. Rolleri’s shop has a large following with 206,000 YouTube subscribers.

New this year is a Touch-a-Truck component at the east parking lot, adjacent to the Mizner Park Amphitheater where kids and families can enjoy getting up close and personal with various large-scale trucks, as well as service, utility and public service vehicles.

Take a unique family photo at a “selfie station” backed with a 1953 five-window Chevy 3100 truck adorned with fresh tropical blooms and palm fronds to showcase the ultimate summertime vibe. Suggested donations will be accepted to benefit Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida.

A car-themed craft activity station will be set up under the Clock Tower for kids ages 10 and under.

All money raised through car show entry fees and donations will benefit Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida.

For more information, visit www.miznerpark.com or call (561) 362-0606.

About Make-a-Wish® Southern Florida

Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida has a sole mission: Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Started in 1983 by the Plantation Junior Woman’s Club, the Southern Florida chapter has grown from granting a wish every 180 days to granting more than one wish per day in 2022. In its 38-year history, the organization has granted more than 13,000 wishes.

To learn more about how you can help make wishes come true, visit us on the web at sfla.wish.org. You can also connect with us @makeawishsfla on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About Mizner Park

Built by Tom Crocker in 1991 on the site of the old Boca Mall, Mizner Park is unique among other mixed-use centers. It is one of the first of its kind in the country to combine shopping, dining, housing and offices.

Brookfield Properties services Brookfield’s best-in-class retail real estate investments. The retail sector ranks among the largest mall owners in the United States. Their extensive portfolio of mall properties spans the nation, encompassing 170 locations across 42 states and representing approximately 146 million square feet of retail space. All Brookfield properties are strategically located in regional and coastal areas that constitute the “heart” of America, and are home to numerous industry-leading retailers, including L Brands, Inc., Foot Locker, Inc., The Gap, Inc., LVMH and Forever 21 Retail, Inc. Brookfield Properties Retail Group is headquartered in Chicago and owned by affiliates of Brookfield Asset Management.

For more information, visit www.miznerpark.com or call (561) 362-0606.