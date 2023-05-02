The Owl Collective Will Hold Food Drive with Johnell Davis and Other FAU Basketball Team Members for Boca Helping Hands

FAU Basketball Team

Boca Raton, FL –-The Owl Collective, a local non-profit that helps student-athletes navigate their NIL ( Name, Image, Likeness) experience, will hold a food drive to benefit Boca Helping Hands (BHH) in partnership with Johnell Davis, an FAU basketball team star, and other Florida Atlantic University (FAU) athletes, including members of the basketball team, on April 29th from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Peter Blum YMCA of Boca, 6631 Palmetto Circle South, Boca Raton. The FAU Basketball team has volunteered at Boca Helping Hands each Thanksgiving for the past six years.

This food drive will provide assistance to those in need in the Boca Raton community and is made possible by the generous support of sponsors and vendors including The Spirit of Giving, Just Baked, and BTR Kitchen.

“We are thrilled to have Johnell Davis and other FAU athletes join us in this effort to support our community,” said Bryan Rammel, founder of The Owl Collective. “We are also grateful for the support of our sponsors and vendors, who are helping to make this event possible.”

The event will feature food donations, music, and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the cause.

“We hope that this food drive will make a positive impact in the lives of those in our community who are facing food insecurity,” said Rammel. “We look forward to seeing everyone there!”

For more information about The Owl Collective and this event, please visit theowlcollective.com or contact Bryan Rammel at sports@theowlcollective.com.

About Boca Helping Hands

Now in its 25th year of operation, Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, medical and financial assistance to meet basic human needs as well as education, job training, and guidance to create self-sufficiency. Through its various programs, BHH assists over 27,000 people annually.

Boca Helping Hands is a partner agency of The Town of Palm Beach United Way. Since 1945, the Town of Palm Beach United Way has been committed to improving lives and building strong communities throughout Palm Beach County by focusing on programs and priorities that promote education, health, and financial stability.

Boca Helping Hands holds accreditation for Sound Nonprofit Management from Nonprofits First, has a 2022 Gold Seal of Transparency from Candid/GuideStar, and was named a Four-Star Charity by Charity Navigator for the 16th consecutive year in 2022. Boca Helping Hands is located at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit BocaHelpingHands.org.