The Owl Collective Food Drive with Johnell Davis and FAU Basketball Team Members Brought in 1,607 Pounds of Food for Boca Helping Hands

FAU Basketball Star Johnell Davis with a YMCA student

Boca Raton, FL –-The Owl Collective, a local non-profit that helps student-athletes navigate their NIL ( Name, Image, Likeness) experience, held a food drive to benefit Boca Helping Hands (BHH). The food drive was held in partnership with Johnell Davis, a Florida Atlantic University (FAU) basketball team star, and other FAU athletes, including members of the basketball team, on April 29th at the Peter Blum YMCA of Boca. More than 1,607 pounds of food was donated during the drive. The FAU Basketball team has volunteered at Boca Helping Hands each Thanksgiving for the past six years.

This food drive provided assistance to those in need in the Boca Raton community and was made possible by the generous support of sponsors and vendors including The Spirit of Giving, Just Baked, and BTR Kitchen.

“We were thrilled to have Johnell Davis and other FAU athletes join us in this effort to support our community,” said Bryan Rammel, founder of The Owl Collective. “We were so grateful for the support of our sponsors and vendors, who helped to make this event possible.”

The event featured food donations, music, and more. Attendees were encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the cause.

“We hope that this food drive made a positive impact in the lives of those in our community who are facing food insecurity,” said Rammel.

For more information about The Owl Collective and this event, please visit theowlcollective.com or contact Bryan Rammel at sports@theowlcollective.com.

About Boca Helping Hands

Now in its 25th year of operation, Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, medical and financial assistance to meet basic human needs as well as education, job training, and guidance to create self-sufficiency. Through its various programs, BHH assists nearly 35,000 people annually.

Boca Helping Hands is a partner agency of The Town of Palm Beach United Way. Since 1945, the Town of Palm Beach United Way has been committed to improving lives and building strong communities throughout Palm Beach County by focusing on programs and priorities that promote education, health, and financial stability.

Boca Helping Hands holds accreditation for Sound Nonprofit Management from Nonprofits First, has a 2022 Gold Seal of Transparency from Candid/GuideStar, and was named a Four-Star Charity by Charity Navigator for the 16th consecutive year in 2022. Boca Helping Hands is located at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit BocaHelpingHands.org.