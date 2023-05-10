Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Reveals Why Her Dates Never Return: ‘He’s So Scary

Being the daughter of a Hollywood legend like Sylvester Stallone may seem like a dream come true to many, but for Sistine Stallone, it has its downsides. In a recent interview, the 22-year-old model revealed that her famous father can be intimidating to her potential suitors, to the point where they never return for a second date.

According to Sistine, her dad’s tough-guy image onscreen is not an act – he’s just as imposing in real life. “He’s so scary,” she said. “He’s not trying to be scary, but he’s just a big guy with a big presence. And when he meets my dates, they’re just like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t come back here again.'”

Despite the challenges of having a famous father, Sistine says she is grateful for the opportunities that her family’s Hollywood connections have provided her. She has already made a name for herself as a model and has even appeared in films like “47 Meters Down: Uncaged.”

As for her dating life, Sistine says she’s currently single and not actively looking for a relationship. But if she does decide to start dating again, she may have to warn potential suitors to brace themselves before meeting her larger-than-life dad.