Score $25 Tickets to Philly-Area Concerts During Live Nation Concert Week

Attention music lovers in the Philadelphia area: Live Nation Concert Week is here, and that means you can score tickets to some of the hottest shows of the year for just $25! From May 5th to May 12th, Live Nation is offering this amazing deal on select concerts across the city and surrounding areas.

Some of the top concerts included in this promotion are:

The Black Crowes at BB&T Pavilion in Camden, NJ on July 15th

Backstreet Boys at BB&T Pavilion in Camden, NJ on July 16th

Dave Matthews Band at BB&T Pavilion in Camden, NJ on August 20th and 21st

Maroon 5 at BB&T Pavilion in Camden, NJ on September 3rd

Jonas Brothers at BB&T Pavilion in Camden, NJ on September 22nd

To take advantage of this incredible offer, simply visit Live Nation’s website and browse the list of eligible shows. Once you find the concert you want to attend, select the “$25 All-In” ticket option during checkout. That’s it – you’ll be on your way to enjoying an unforgettable concert experience for a fraction of the cost.

Live Nation Concert Week is the perfect opportunity to see your favorite artists live, without breaking the bank. Don’t miss out on this chance to score $25 tickets to some of the hottest concerts of the year in the Philadelphia area.