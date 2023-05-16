Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Distributes $121,000to 24 Nonprofits Serving Greater Boca Raton

Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton SAS Grant Recipients

“Service Above Self” Grants Raised from Seventh Boca Raton Mayors Ball

Boca Raton, FL — Nonprofits serving the greater Boca Raton community selected to receive Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton (RCDBR) “Service Above Self” Grants

were presented their funds at last week’s RCDBR membership meeting. Each had the opportunity to speak about their organization and how the monies will be used to help their constituents. Funds were raised from the 2022 Boca Raton Mayors Ball to specifically serve nonprofits’ health and wellness needs.

The organizations awarded grants were Adolph and Rose Levis JCC for its Special Needs

Department, Aids to Victims of Domestic Abuse (AVDA), American Association for Caregiving Youth (AACY), American Disabilities Foundation Boating and Beach Bash, Best Foot Forward Foundation,

City House, Faulk Center for Group Counseling, Fuller Centers, Friendship Circle, Habilitation Center for the Handicap, JARC, Marine Education Institute, PROPEL, Ruth and Norman Rales Jewish Family Services, Spirit of Giving, Sunshine Circle of Broward, Sweet Dream Makers, The Volen Center, Tomorrow’s Rainbow, Tri County Animal Rescue, Twin Palms, Villages of Hope, and YMCA of South Palm Beach County. The grants also funded Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton’s Nourishment on Weekends (NOW) Program that delivers 100 packages each Friday to local families experiencing food insecurity.

Types of services underwritten by the SAS Grant program this year include: Back-to-school needs and basic healthcare, special needs therapy, children’s bereavement support and family trauma programs, mental health counseling services, mentoring services, advocacy and academic remediation for foster children, beds for financially challenged families, programs and support for those with disabilities, support programs for women experiencing domestic abuse, homeless and childcare funding so parents can go to work, swimming safety lessons, shelter and mentoring for homeless moms and their children, senior rescue dog adoption fees for pet parent seniors, and more.

“The annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball is much, much more than a grand celebration of the City’s rich history and all that is good in Boca Raton today, it provides a meaningful hands-up to so many nonprofits whose constituents — the area’s most vulnerable and struggling in their daily lives– have health and wellness needs,” shared RCDBR Fund Board Chair David Eltringham. “We thank all the 2022 Boca Raton Mayors Ball sponsors, attendees and host committee members who invested their time, talent and treasure to enrich our community.”

Founded in July 2012 to support the health and wellness needs of its community, The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton celebrating its 10th year is dedicated to impacting the Boca Raton community through Rotary International’s mission of “Service Above Self.” The award-winning 501(c)4 nonprofit also presents the annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball. The RCDBR is dedicated to making a difference in its community by enhancing the lives of many in an environment that embraces and promotes integrity, fellowship, and trust. The RCDBR is one of 46,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries connecting 1.4 million Rotarians around the globe.

The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton meets weekly at Embassy Suites on Yamato Road. For information about Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton, visit: www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org.