PBSC welcomes Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County members as future panthers

Palm Beach State College welcomed nine of the top members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County to its Lake Worth campus April 26 for an inaugural academic signing day luncheon celebration.

During the event, the high school seniors, who were candidates for the Youth of the Year award at their respective clubs, committed to attend PBSC, toured the campus, and learned about the College’s 130-plus programs. They will also be receiving a PBSC scholarship.

The future Panthers, who have served in community service projects at their school, club, and community, are Myiah Upshaw, Zayna Muhammad, Joseph Brown, Nevaugh Guthrie, Tre Wolliston, Paul Amilear, Ackayla Patterson, Sherika Surin and Jeremiah Jean-Jacque.

Serving as mistress of ceremonies was the Executive Dean of the Belle Glade campus and chair of the Marjorie S. Fisher Boys & Girls Club advisory board Dr. LaTanya McNeal.

Joining her was PBSC President Ava L. Parker, J.D., who told members and their families that it was special to the College that they would soon become part of the Panther family.

“The fact that you chose PBSC indicates to me your commitment to excellence and to ensuring that your student is not just making a decision to go to any college but to one that will embrace them and provide them with the kind of support that is going to ensure their success.”

From l: Tre Wolliston, Nevaugh Guthrie, Ava L. Parker, J.D., Jaene Miranda, Sherika Surin, Ackayla Patterson and Joseph Brown.

Before members signed their certificates in front of the crowd of family, friends, and PBSC and Boys & Girls Club staff, Chilondra Sheppard, senior director of special projects at the Boys & Girls Club, added “Let this day represent an opportunity for you to sign away all of your worries, doubts and to sign emphatically knowing that you are chosen, you are special, you are important and that you have a friend in PBSC and the Boys & Girls Club.”

Also showing her support was Boys & Girls Club president and CEO Jaene Miranda who thanked the College and congratulated the recipients.

“You’re getting a great gift today,” Miranda said. “Make the most of it. It’s your ticket to a great future, and we look forward to hearing about all the wonderful things you are going to do in your life.”

One of those wonderful things future Panther Joseph Brown hopes to accomplish is to start his own nonprofit.

“I really want to help the homeless and kids who feel like they can’t succeed in life,” said Brown, a soon-to-be Glades Central High School graduate who was visiting the Lake Worth campus for the first time and plans to pursue a degree in business.

Another recipient, Nevaugh Guthrie, a Marjorie Inlet High School student, says he isn’t sure what area of study he will pursue but is just excited for the opportunity to attend PBSC.

“I was considering other colleges but kept hearing how great PBSC was because it is not only affordable but offered many great programs of study.”