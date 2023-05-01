Panthers Exercise Derrick Brown’s Fifth-Year Option, Decline CJ Henderson’s Extra Year

The Carolina Panthers have made some big decisions about the future of their roster, as they exercise the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Derrick Brown and decline the extra year on cornerback CJ Henderson’s contract.

Brown, the seventh overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, had an impressive rookie season for the Panthers, with 34 tackles, two sacks, and eight quarterback hits. By exercising his fifth-year option, the team has secured his services through the 2024 season.

On the other hand, the Panthers declined the extra year on Henderson’s contract, who was acquired via trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. Henderson had a solid rookie campaign with the Jaguars in 2020, but injuries limited his playing time last season. The move to decline his option means that he will become a free agent after the 2022 season.

These roster moves are part of the Panthers’ strategy to build a competitive team for the future, and both decisions were carefully considered by the team’s front office. With Brown locked in for the long-term and Henderson entering a contract year, the Panthers will have to make some tough decisions in the near future about the direction of their defense.

As the team prepares for the upcoming season, fans are eagerly anticipating the impact that Brown and Henderson will have on the field. With a new head coach in Matt Rhule and a talented roster, the Panthers are poised to make some noise in the highly competitive NFC South.