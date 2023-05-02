Palm Beach County Resident Wins National Award for Championing Heart Health

Iliana Rentz is the 2023 National Woman of Impact

Iliana Rentz wins national award at April 19 Go Red for Women Luncheon

West Palm Beach, FL — Iliana Rentz’s personal experience with heart disease was a private tragedy for years. The U.S. Army veteran and NextEra Energy team member could never have imagined the impact she would make by sharing her story with others, or that it would make her a nationally recognized champion for heart health. At the April 19 Palm Beach County Go Red for Women Luncheon, Rentz was named the 2023 Woman of Impact not just for Palm Beach County – but for the nation.

“This campaign has been incredibly meaningful for me,” Rentz said. “Through all of my outreach, I was taken aback by how many people I know who have been impacted by heart disease in so many ways.”

Rentz was one of six women participating in Palm Beach County’s Woman of Impact campaign, and one of more than 500 women participating in Woman of Impact campaigns nationwide. The program encourages female leaders to share heart health information and raise funds for the Go Red for Women movement.

Palm Beach County’s 2023 Woman of Impact nominees were: Collette Cattafi, Jyrece McClendon, Shenetria Moore, Thais Sullivan, Maya Asha Underwood and Rentz. They were joined by Palm Beach County’s first Teen of Impact, Eva Vukusich.

“To have the national Woman of Impact winner right here in Palm Beach County just goes to show how critical this issue is for our community. We’re also grateful to Eva Vukusich, our first-ever Palm Beach County Teen of Impact, for helping us reach incoming generations with heart health awareness,” said Kayla Fox, Executive Director of the American Heart Association Palm Beach County. “Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women in the U.S. and it’s largely preventable – the more we can all learn about prevention, the more lives we can save.”

Each of these participants was celebrated at the April 19 Go Red for Women Luncheon at the Pelican Club in Jupiter. The event also featured a “Power of Red” panel, highlighting ways for audience members to drive health changes in their lives and in the community at-large. Panelists included: Sally Soter, Dr. Wilhelmina Lewis, Jinga Oglesby-Brihm, DNP and Yanela Vickers. Nathalie Pozo, morning anchor for WPBF, was the event’s emcee, and Ashley Vertuno, CEO of HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, was the event’s chairperson.

“We are so grateful to Iliana and to all of our nominees for their work elevating the Go Red for Women message and raising critical funds in support of our local mission,” Vertuno said. “While our work is far from finished, we’ve made considerable progress in women’s heart health awareness. With the incredible Go Red supporters who attended the luncheon and do important work year-round, our community is stronger and our future is brighter.”

Go Red for Women is nationally sponsored by CVS Health and Together to End Stroke is nationally sponsored by Encompass Health. Sponsors of Go Red for Women in Palm Beach County include Florida Power & Light, Blue Lake Service, Cross Country Healthcare, HCA Healthcare Foundation, ArborWorks, Asplundh, Burford Construction, GE, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, Lewis Tree Service, MasTec, Medtronic, Moss Construction, Pike Electric, Quanta Services and Utility Power. Media sponsors are WPBF, Hubbard Radio West Palm Beach, Florida Weekly and Jupiter and Stuart Magazines.

For more information about the Palm Beach County Go Red for Women movement, visit PBGoRed.Heart.org.

