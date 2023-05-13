Over $225,000 Raised in MADD’s Fight Against Drunk Driving

Over 1,000 Participants Made Strides in the Continued Fight Against Drunk Driving at the 12th Annual UKG & The Salah Foundation Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale 5K presented by the Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County and UBS on May 7

Fort Lauderdale, FL — In an effort to support the ongoing fight against drunk driving and drugged driving, over 1,000 runners, walkers and residents of South Florida participated in the 12th Annual UKG & The Salah Foundation Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale 5K presented by the Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County and UBS on May 7, 2023.

The event raised over $225,000 to benefit MADD Broward & Palm Beach’s community education, victim support services and youth prevention programs. Event fundraising remains open until June 7 to support these critical programs offered free of charge throughout South Florida. Participants gathered for the in-person race near Huizenga Plaza in Fort Lauderdale.

Alcohol-related traffic deaths jumped to more than 13,000 for the first time since 2006. 13,384 people were killed in alcohol-related traffic crashes in 2021 – that’s one person every 39 minutes and 37 people a day killed by someone’s choice to drive drunk.

The annual Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale 5K is a community-driven 5K that raises awareness about drunk driving and underage drinking while uniting community members around MADD’s mission. Since it was established in 2011, this event has raised more than $3.7 million that stays in the South Florida community to save lives and support victims of drunk driving, making it the most successful grassroots fundraiser in the history of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Every dollar donated remains in South Florida to provide victim services and prevention education at no cost.

At the race, which was emceed by Kristi Krueger from WPLG-TV Local 10 News, guests enjoyed children’s activities, an awards ceremony, and vendor/educational booths. Shay Palmer, founder of Mission Yoga, led a warmup before runners and walkers hit the starting line.

The event was attended by dignitaries including Walk Like MADD Fort Lauderdale Founder and Honorary Chairperson Heather Geronemus, Broward County Sheriff Tony Gregory, Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine and Major Robert Chandler from Florida Highway Patrol.

“We are tremendously grateful for everyone who joined us for Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale 5K and who are committed to making strides in the continued fight against drunk and drugged driving. This impactful event helps us continue to raise funds and awareness and provide free victim services and prevention education in South Florida,” said Geronemus, who is also the immediate past chairwoman of the MADD National Board of Directors. “Drunk driving is a 100% preventable crime. Every 39 minutes, someone in this country is killed by a drunk driver but we all have the power to stop that from happening.” Geronemus’ late father, Dr. Robert Perry Geronemus, was struck and killed by a drunk driver in 2009.

Event sponsors included Signature Sponsors UKG and The Salah Foundation; Presenting Sponsors Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County and UBS; Road Guardian Sponsor Weinstein Legal; Corporate Champion Sponsors Sheriff’s Office of Broward County, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Aetna, BBX Capital, Broward Health, Durée & Company, JM Family Enterprises, Memorial Healthcare System, and Miami Dolphins Foundation; and Spotlight Sponsors LaCroix, Office Depot, Publix, Rotary Club of Weston, Thomas & Pearl Injury Attorneys and Westway Towing.

Donations will continue being accepted at www.walklikemadd.org/fortlauderdale through June 7.

For more information about Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale 5K, please visit www.walklikemadd.org/fortlauderdale.