May the Deals Be With You: The Best ‘Star Wars’ Day 2023 Discounts Available Now

It’s that time of year again when fans of the Star Wars franchise can celebrate all things Jedi, Sith, and everything in between. May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day, is the perfect opportunity to indulge in your love of all things Star Wars, and what better way to do that than by snagging some awesome deals?

From collectibles to apparel to games and more, there are plenty of Star Wars Day discounts available right now. Here are some of the best deals you can score:

ShopDisney: Take up to 25% off select Star Wars merchandise and get free shipping on orders over $75 with code SHIPMAGIC.

Best Buy: Get up to $250 off select Star Wars-themed laptops, tablets, and more.

Target: Save up to 30% off select Star Wars toys, games, and apparel.

Amazon: Enjoy up to 50% off select Star Wars books, movies, and more.

LEGO: Take up to 20% off select Star Wars building sets and free shipping on orders over $35.

BoxLunch: Score up to 30% off select Star Wars apparel and accessories.

Whether you’re a die-hard Star Wars fan or just getting into the franchise, there’s no better time to stock up on some epic merchandise and gear. May the deals be with you this Star Wars Day!