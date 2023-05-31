Infinite Impact to Open in West Boca

Boca Raton, FL – It all started with a misdiagnosis of Parkinson’s that took fitness guru Phil Kaplan over 1.5 years to not only find the right diagnosis (mold toxicity), but to also completely cure himself. Phil, a South Florida media personality and author of Transform! And The Best You’ve Ever Been, boasts a 35-year career leading to his reputation as a pioneer in medical fitness and modern-day integrative health. His medical odyssey led to his initiation of medical-fitness hybridized studies involving hospitals and health clubs, and ultimately, the creation of The Metabolic Reboot: the strategic integration that restores health and optimizes human metabolism.

He teamed up with renowned stem cell scientist Dr. Kristin Comella to create a conceptual breakthrough facility, Infinite Impact, that forges a link between fitness and medicine and promotes the harmonious interactivity between brain, immune system, gut, mind, spirit and cell.

Infinite Impact is breaking ground in the reversal of chronic diseases like diabetes, hypothyroidism, and weight loss resistance by reducing inflammation, the source of most illnesses, in a variety of ways, going beyond nutrition and exercise. They reintroduce the body to its innate healing powers by taking what nature offers and putting it into technology including nutrient infusion therapy, cryotherapy, infrared therapy, regenerative medicine, hyperbaric oxygen therapy and more.

The facility will officially open in West Boca on June 22.