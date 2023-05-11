Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs Pleads Guilty to Fatal DUI Crash at 156 MPH

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and causing a fatal crash in November 2021. The 23-year-old was driving at a staggering 156 mph at the time of the crash, which resulted in the death of a 23-year-old woman.

Ruggs was accompanied by his girlfriend, who was also injured in the crash. He was immediately released by the Raiders following the incident and is now facing up to 20 years in prison.

The former NFL star was visibly emotional during the hearing, apologizing to the victim’s family and expressing deep regret for his actions. “I pray for her family every day. I’ll never be able to forgive myself for what happened,” he said.

Ruggs’ case has highlighted the dangers of drunk driving and the devastating impact it can have on innocent lives. The incident has also raised questions about the NFL’s responsibility in promoting safe driving and preventing such incidents among its players.

In a statement, the NFL expressed their condolences to the victim’s family and emphasized their commitment to promoting responsible behavior among their players. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of life in this tragic incident and our thoughts are with the victim’s family. We will continue to work with our players and teams to promote responsible behavior both on and off the field,” the statement read.

The case has sent shockwaves through the sports community, with many expressing their disappointment and disbelief at Ruggs’ reckless actions. The tragic incident is a sobering reminder of the devastating consequences of drunk driving and the importance of taking responsibility for one’s actions.

In conclusion, Henry Ruggs III’s guilty plea in the fatal DUI crash has shone a light on the dangers of drunk driving and the devastating impact it can have on innocent lives. The former NFL star faces up to 20 years in prison for his actions, and the incident has raised important questions about the NFL’s responsibility in promoting safe driving among its players. Our thoughts go out to the victim’s family during this difficult time.