Dyer Difference Award Assists Firefighters and Youth

Boca Raton, FL – Some of the bravest people in the world are the ones who willingly rush into a burning building to help save lives and put out fires. In Indian River County, more than 250 individuals make up the firefighting community, and in addition to the respect and gratitude of the community, there is also a way to support them and their families during crisis situations. The Indian River Firefighters Benevolent Association is a non-profit 501 [c] 3 charity organization established in 2012 with the objective to support the health, safety and welfare of the Indian River Fire Fighting Community. The benevolent provides financial, physical and emotional assistance to over 250 members and their families in times of need. In addition, the Association also donates to and supports various charities throughout Indian River County County through fundraisers and activities including the upcoming Firefighters for Clean Water Fishing Tournament, slated for June 16th and 17th, which aids in the restoration of local waterways. The Dyer Difference Award in Indian River County this month helps to support the firefighters and their efforts to maintain clean and healthy waterways in our community.

In St. Lucie County, the Dyer Difference Award recognizes and supports the mission and efforts of A Future Worth Fighting 4, nonprofit organization with a goal of serving impoverished youth in the inner city and its surrounding area through physical fitness and healthy competition as an alternative to street violence. Open to youth ages eight to 18, A Future Worth Fighting 4 provides guidance and support for youth to excel not only in school, but in life through competition, fitness, activities, and mentoring programs during the school year and summer months. Helping youth develop leadership skills and the tools to achieve success in the future is important to all of us, and the Dyer Difference Award in St. Lucie County this month celebrates the dedication and efforts of this organization to the youth of the community.

The Dyer Difference Award is all about celebrating the beauty and kindness in our midst. For the Dyer family and the members of the Dyer staff, the award and the $6,000 in donations made monthly between the St. Lucie and Indian River Counties are all about helping to make a positive difference in the community. For the recipients, it’s an acknowledgement of their tireless efforts to do the same and a much-needed financial boost to help further their missions. If you’d like to nominate a non-profit organization for the Dyer Difference Award, please visit www.dyerdifference.org or find Dyer Difference on Facebook.