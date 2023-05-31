Chiera Family Foundation Raises over $275,000 for Kids Battling Cancer at 30 Year Anniversary Gala and Golf Classic

Boca Raton, FL – Enjoying its first in-person event since before COVID-19, The Chiera Family Foundation hosted its 30th Anniversary Gala fundraiser and Golf Classic on April 23 and April 24, 2023. Over $275,000 was raised over the two days to help children fighting cancer attend summer camp and college.

The Gala, held at The Polo Club of Boca Raton, was well attended by over 350 guests who enjoyed the anniversary theme with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions. Special honored guest for the evening was Ron Assaf, former CEO of Sensormatic Electronics Corporation. Mr. Assaf helped The Chiera Family Foundation get started and was the original presenting sponsor for the Foundation’s fundraising events. Gold medalist and Olympic record holder Bob Beamon was also in attendance. Over 20 children and family members who have benefited from camp and college scholarships through the Chiera Family Foundation enjoyed the gala as well.

The Foundation’s signature Golf Classic tournament was held at Boca Grove Golf & Tennis Club. 110 golfers enjoyed the challenge, prizes and camaraderie.

A former camper, counselor, and college scholarship recipient Megan Casabe kicked off the evening by recapping her experience with Chiera Family Foundation. Megan is now a social worker who helps families and children who have the same type of cancer that she had.

Proceeds from the 30th Anniversary Gala will help The Chiera Family Foundation send 150 children fighting cancer to summer camp at Camp Boggy Creek this July, and fund three more N.I.C.K.’s (Nothing is Impossible for Cancer Kids) college scholarships for young adults to attend the college of their choice. The Foundation has been active this year, completing two N.I.C.K.’s golf sessions through the First Tee of Broward for kids undergoing chemotherapy. Two N.I.C.K.’s Ice Skating programs have been scheduled for June 3rd and 10th through a grant from the Florida Panthers Ice Hockey team.

The Chiera Family Foundation began as a tribute to the family’s patriarch Nick Chiera who passed away from cancer. The organization’s annual event has since evolved into one of the area’s largest fundraisers for children and young adults who battle cancer.

This year’s sponsor list includes longtime sponsor The Rubin Family Foundation as well as other foundations and companies including The Bomar Foundation, Carousel Development Corporation, Nancy Schroeder, The Notice Family, Winner’s Award Group, The Florida Panther’s Foundation, Bacardi USA, Apogee Commemoratives, J. Charles Crystal Works, The Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, The Coral Springs Rotary, The Big Red Foundation and Minuteman Press of Coral Springs.

For more information about the Chiera Family Foundation, please visit: https://www.chierafamilyfoundation.org.