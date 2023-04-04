The Untold Story Revealed: When Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Fits in the Timeline

Star Wars fans have long been fascinated by the many untold stories that take place within the expansive galaxy far, far away. One of the most recent additions to the Star Wars universe is Jedi: Survivor, a thrilling tale of survival and redemption that follows a lone Jedi as she navigates a dangerous wilderness.

But where does Jedi: Survivor fit in the timeline of the Star Wars universe? Fans have been speculating for months, and now the answer has finally been revealed.

Jedi: Survivor takes place between the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV: A New Hope. This period, known as the Dark Times, was a time of great upheaval in the galaxy as the Empire consolidated its power and hunted down the remaining Jedi.

In Jedi: Survivor, we follow the journey of a lone Jedi who has managed to escape the purge and is now fighting to survive in a hostile environment. Along the way, she must confront her own fears and doubts as she strives to keep her connection to the Force alive.

For Star Wars fans, Jedi: Survivor offers a glimpse into a little-explored period in the Star Wars timeline. It’s a story of resilience and hope in the face of overwhelming odds, and a testament to the enduring power of the Jedi. So whether you’re a die-hard fan or just looking for a thrilling adventure, be sure to check out Jedi: Survivor and discover the untold story for yourself.