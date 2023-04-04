Rotary Club Boca Raton Sunrise

Boca Raton, FL – Rotary Club Boca Raton Sunrise 37th Annual Boca Raton Teacher of the Year Award Celebration will be on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at The Studio (Formally Mizner Park Cultural Center) 201 W Plaza Real, FL 33432, in Mizner Park from 5:30pm-8:30pm. We are proud to partner again with the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce 501(c)3, the Golden Bell Education Foundation.

Free garage parking and a valet will be available.

Click below to purchase tickets and for sponsorship opportunity

http://bit.ly/3YNQ4uT