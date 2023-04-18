Mizner Park Celebrates Earth Day with Themed Artwork by Students from Saint Andrew’s School And Complimentary Smoothies

Boca Raton, FL – Mizner Park, 327 Plaza Real, will celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 22 with a kick-off of an Earth Day Art Exhibit featuring “green” themed art from students at Saint Andrew’s School at 10 a.m.

Artwork from students grades Pre-K to 12 will be displayed at the South end of Mizner Park in front of the Office Tower, across from the Yard House, and along Federal Highway, behind Yard House, starting April 22.

In addition, Egg NY will host an Earth Day craft activity for kids from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Pure Green will host a pop-up from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Earth Day with complimentary cold pressed juices and smoothies, and will donate a percentage of sales that day to environmentally impactful organizations.

About Mizner Park

Built by Tom Crocker in 1991 on the site of the old Boca Mall, Mizner Park is unique among other mixed-use centers. It is one of the first of its kind in the country to combine shopping, dining, housing and offices.