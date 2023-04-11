Kim Kardashian Joins the Horror: Reality Star to Appear in ‘American Horror Story’ Alongside Emma Roberts

In a surprising turn of events, it has been announced that reality TV star Kim Kardashian will be making her acting debut in the upcoming season of “American Horror Story.” She will be joining the talented cast of the anthology series, including Emma Roberts, who is returning for her sixth season.

While details about the plot and characters of the upcoming season are being kept tightly under wraps, fans are already speculating about what kind of role Kardashian might play. Some have speculated that she could be a victim of some kind of supernatural horror, while others have suggested she might be the villain.

Regardless of her role, it’s clear that Kardashian is excited about the opportunity to flex her acting muscles. She took to social media to share her enthusiasm, writing, “I’m so excited and honored to be joining the cast of ‘American Horror Story’! This is such an iconic show and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been working on.”

Kardashian’s involvement in the show is sure to generate buzz, and it will be interesting to see how she fares in the world of scripted television. With Roberts by her side, and the talented team behind “American Horror Story” guiding her, it’s safe to say that Kardashian is in good hands. Fans will have to wait and see what kind of horrors await them in the upcoming season, but one thing is for sure: it’s going to be a wild ride.