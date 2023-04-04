Feeding South Florida® to Host 12th Annual Outrun Hunger 5K, at Charnow Beachfront Park

On April 8

Together we can Outrun Hunger!

Hollywood, FL – On Saturday, April 8, Feeding South Florida®, the leading hunger-relief organization in South Florida, will host its 12th Annual Outrun Hunger 5K. Runners, walkers, families and community leaders of all ages will come together to take steps to raise funds and awareness to end hunger in South Florida at the scenic Charnow Beachfront Park overlooking the ocean.

Currently in South Florida, there are over 1.1 million food insecure individuals, and 1 in 9 individuals in South Florida remain uncertain about where they will get their next meal.

Registration is currently open to all four counties that Feeding South Florida serves including Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe at: https://feedingsouthflorida.org/runFLL

Participants can join the event as an individual or a team. Those not participating in the race may also support the organization by creating a personalized fundraising page. To create a customized fundraising page, visit: https://feedingsouthflorida.org/runfund

When:

– Saturday, April 8, 2023

– 6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

– Registration begins: 6:30 a.m.

– Outrun Hunger 5K start: 7:30 a.m.

Where:

– Charnow Park: 300 Connecticut St, Hollywood, FL 33019

Cost:

– Registration: $25

– Registration + T-shirt: $40

– Hunger Hero: $250

How:

– For more information and to register, participants can visit: https://feedingsouthflorida.org/runFLL

– Event sponsorships and in-kind donations are available. For more information, contact Kimberly Heimiller at 954.518.1818 x1856 or kheimiller@feedingsouthflorida.org.

About Feeding South Florida®

Feeding South Florida is a member of the Feeding America® network of food banks and the leading domestic hunger-relief organization serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. Providing support for 25 percent of the state’s food insecure population, its mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger, and poverty advocacy efforts, and transforming lives through innovative programming and education. Feeding South Florida served more than *1.1 million individuals through direct-service programs and a local network of more than 350 nonprofit and community partners. Visit www.feedingsouthflorida.org or call 954.518.1818.