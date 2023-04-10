Boca Raton Airport Authority to Host Annual Food Drive for Boca Helping Hands 

Boca Raton, FL – The Boca Raton Airport Authority (BRAA) will be hosting its annual food drive to support Boca Helping Hands (BHH) from April 10-24, 2023. Since April 2021, the BRAA has partnered with BHH to host an annual food drive and volunteer at the BHH pantry. The BRAA’s annual food drive has collected over 1500 pounds of food for BHH over the years.

“We’re excited to partner with our Airport businesses and the surrounding community to support Boca Helping Hands for the third year-in-a-row! Boca Helping Hands is a vital organization that exceeds expectations while providing for our area residents. BRAA is honored to have this opportunity to give back,” said Boca Raton Airport Authority Executive Director Clara Bennett.

The BRAA’s annual food drive is a collaborative effort between BRAA board members, management, and airport tenants with local businesses and the general public. The Boca Raton community is invited to participate in the BRAA’s annual food drive by donating non-perishable items to help feed families in need. Non-perishable items that the BRAA will be accepting for donation are beans, canned fruits, canned meat, canned vegetables, Chef Boyardee cans, crackers, jelly, milk (canned/box), pasta, peanut butter, powdered juice, rice, soup, and tomato sauce.

BRAA will be accepting your non-perishable food donations at the following drop-off locations from April 10- 24, 2023:

• Boca Raton Airport Authority

903 NW 35th Street, Boca Raton FL 33431

• Atlantic Aviation

3700 Airport Road, Boca Raton FL 33431

• Boomers

3100 Airport Road, Boca Raton FL 33431

• Fairfield Inn and Suites

3400 Airport Road, Boca Raton FL 33431

• Privaira

3690 Airport Road, Boca Raton FL 33431

• Signature Flight Support

3300 Airport Road, Boca Raton FL 33431

About Boca Helping Hands

Boca Helping Hands is a community-based 501(c) (3) organization whose mission is to provide food, medical, and financial assistance to meet basic human needs, as well as education, job training, and guidance to create self-sufficiency. Anyone who would like to help can find additional information on their website https://www.bocahelpinghands.org/.

About the Boca Raton Airport and the Airport Authority:

The Boca Raton Airport is a general aviation transport facility, publicly owned by the State of Florida. The Airport serves the corporate, recreational and flight training needs of the community, averaging over 80,000 operations annually. The Airport is governed by the Boca Raton Airport Authority; a seven-member board.