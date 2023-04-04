Artist Pop Up at Kapow Boca Benefitting the Boca Museum

Kapow Noodle Bar Launches KaPP-UP Artist Series

Meet the creators behind the art including renowned Korean artist Rosanna Kalis

Saturday, April 15th from 5-7 pm at Kapow Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – Kapow Noodle Bar will host an evening with renowned Korean-American artist Rosanna Kalis on Saturday, April 15th, 2023 from 5-7 pm. The free event will take place at Kapow’s new Mizner Park location, which is home to Kalis’s dreamy 95-foot mural that projection mapping artist Jasper Mosher animates. During the event, 5% of sales from Kapow will be donated to the Boca Raton Museum’s art school as a scholarship for local students.

This pop-up provides the rare opportunity to learn about Kalis’s whimsical mural and view canvas prints that showcase the artist’s creative process from initial sketch to painting and digital design. Also on display will be pieces from Kalis’s Art Basel exhibit at the Shelborne South Beach, her “levitating” hand-painted shoe installation with designs commissioned by Jinro, the largest soju brand in Korea, and additional artwork.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet the talented artist and watch her paint live from 5-6 pm as she adds her signature contemporary designs to prints, hats and t-shirts. All of the artwork will be on sale along with limited edition graphic tees and she’ll be taking a select number of commissions for her custom sneakers. All unsold art will remain on display at Kapow through the end of the month.

“We’re thrilled to host this event and showcase Rosanna Kalis’ stunning work,” said Vaughan Dugan, partner at Kapow Noodle Bar. “Her mural has already become a beloved landmark in our community, and we can’t wait to see what else she has in store for us.”

During the artists’ reception, guests will enjoy Korean-inspired hors d’oeuvre and cocktails with entertainment by the talented Dj Misha Samson. RSVP in advance and receive a complimentary welcome cocktail.

Merging art, technology and sustainability, Kapow features artwork from several local creators including Craig McInnis, Michael “Pooch” Pucciarelli, Joshua Noom and Elena Ohlander. Follow Kapow’s Instagram for information on their KaPOP-UP events.

Where:

– Kapow Noodle Bar

– 402 Plaza Real – Boca Raton, FL 33432

When:

– Saturday, April 15th from 5-7pm

Tickets:

– FREE

– Click HERE to RSVP and receive a complimentary welcome cocktail.

Kapow Noodle Bar: Founded in 2011 by Vaughan Dugan and Rodney Mayo of Sub-Culture Group, Kapow Noodle Bar combines contemporary Southeast Asian cuisine with a South Florida vibe. Named “Best Happy Hour” and “Best New Restaurant” by the New Times, and “8 Must-Try Restaurants” by Zagat, Kapow is a favorite destination for cocktails, innovative cuisine and nightlife. In 2022, the Boca Raton location relocated within Mizner Park to an expansive footprint merging art, technology, and sustainability in a way that lays the foundation for the future of the Kapow brand. The new location also features three full-service private karaoke rooms and an omakase bar. For more information, visit Kapownoodlebar.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook. Media Kit: https://bit.ly/kapowmediakit

Rosanna Kalis: Rosanna Kalis is a versatile contemporary artist specializing in large-scale paintings, murals, and custom design. A first-generation Korean immigrant born and raised in the Washington, DC area, her creative perspective is heavily influenced by her upbringing and time spent living in various cities. Rosanna works primarily with fluid acrylics, spray paint, and pen & ink across a variety of surfaces – canvas, wood panels, walls, and more. Rosanna exhibited in various art shows and events; her pieces have been sold to collectors nationwide; and she also works with local and national brands, organizations, and private collectors to bring powerful art and design visions to life. For more information about Rosanna Kalis and her artwork, please visit her website at www.rosannakalis.com.