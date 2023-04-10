April Fun at The Mall at Wellington Green 

Face painting

Wellington, FL – From kid’s carnivals and children’s dance parties to find-the-perfect-job hiring events, there’s plenty to enjoy, see, and do at The Mall at Wellington Green in Wellington.

April programming:

OneBlood Blood Drive

April 14, 15, and 16 | 11am – 6pm daily

Free

East Parking Lot

The Big Red Bus will be at The Mall at Wellington Green accepting donations. Every pint donated has the potential to save three lives. Donors will receive a complimentary Chick-fil-A gift card. To schedule an appointment, visit oneblood.org.

Kids Club Indoor Festival

April 15 | 11am – 1pm

Free

Grand Court

It’s The Mall at Wellington Green’s Kids Club festival, and we’re bringing the fun indoors! The Grand Court will transform into a picturesque paradise featuring a two-lane inflatable slide, a sports zone, axe throwing station, Beach Party obstacle course, giant Legos, and more. Airbrush artists and balloon twisters will also thrill the kiddos. Plus, the first 250 kids will receive a special gift to commemorate Earth Day.

Mommy & Me Dance Party

April 26 | 10:30am – 12pm

Free

Grand Court

Mommy & Me events are perfectly designed for children 5 and under. Gather the little ones and come to the Mall’s Grand Court for a Mommy & Me Dance Party featuring the popular arts and music center Rhythm & Hues. Spring crafts, light bites, and lots of fun are guaranteed.

Wellington Regional Medical Center Hiring Event

April 29 | 10am – 12pm

Free

The District @ Wellington Green

Wellington Regional prides itself on their commitment to ensure they are meeting the needs of the growing community it serves. To achieve this mission, they are looking for exceptional people who share their values to join their team. If you’re interested in starting a career, or building on your present career, join their representatives for a unique hiring event. Meet and learn more about positions available across all departments and disciplines while enjoying lite bites and conversation. Bring your resume and be prepared for on the spot interviews. For more information or to RSVP, call WRMC’s Human Resources at (561) 798-8544.

The Mall at Wellington Green is located at 10300 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington. For more information, call (561) 227-6900 or visit shopwellingtongreen.com.

About The Mall at Wellington Green

The Mall at Wellington Green in Wellington, FL is a 1.2 million square foot, two-level regional shopping destination, and it features over 160 stores. Retail and restaurant favorites include Macy’s, Dillard’s, Apple, Brighton, Chico’s, Forever 21, H&M, Helzberg Diamonds, Zales, Tommy Bahama, City Furniture, Lemongrass, Cask + Shaker, The Palm Beach Museum of Natural History, and more. For more information, visit shopwellingtongreen.com.

About Spinoso Real Estate Group

The Mall at Wellington Green is managed by Spinoso Real Estate Group. Since 2009, Spinoso has taken a creative, entrepreneurial approach to real estate development and management, delivering and sustaining successful projects across a wide range of property types and across the country. Spinoso’s robust portfolio includes work on hundreds of enclosed shopping malls, lifestyle centers, and large-scale retail projects from coast to coast. For more information, visit spinosoreg.com.