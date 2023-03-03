Westbrook Woes: The Clippers’ Struggle with Their New MVP Acquisition

The Los Angeles Clippers’ acquisition of Russell Westbrook during the offseason was considered by many to be a bold move that could help the team contend for a championship. However, the experiment has gotten off to a terrible start, with Westbrook struggling to find his footing on the team.

Westbrook, a former NBA MVP, is known for his aggressive style of play and ability to put up triple-doubles on a regular basis. However, his tendency to take ill-advised shots and turn the ball over has been a major issue for the Clippers so far this season.

Through the first few months of the season, Westbrook has struggled to fit in with the Clippers’ system. He has been hesitant to defer to his teammates, often taking contested shots instead of making the extra pass. His turnovers have also been a major issue, as he is averaging over four per game.

The Clippers have tried to make adjustments to help Westbrook acclimate to the team, such as giving him more ball-handling responsibilities and reducing his minutes. However, the results have been mixed at best. The team’s record has suffered, and there have been reports of tension between Westbrook and some of his teammates.

Despite the early struggles, it is important to remember that the NBA season is a long one, and there is still plenty of time for the Clippers to turn things around. Westbrook is a talented player with a proven track record of success, and it is possible that he will eventually find his groove on the team.

However, the Clippers’ experiment with Westbrook is certainly off to a rocky start, and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to salvage the situation and make a deep playoff run.