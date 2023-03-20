Boca Raton, FL – Tri-County Animal Rescue (TCAR) kicks off the 2023 Mother’s Day week by celebrating “paw-loving” moms at its pup-ular third annual Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch,” an elegant, outdoor “fun and fund” raiser. To support the “Together Fur-Ever” Medcal Fund at Boca Raton community’s only no-kill animal rescue shelter, “Bark & Brunch” attendees will enjoy a plated brunch in an elegant open-air courtyard, and festivities for Pup Moms, their fur babies and “paws-passionate” friends. Guests will enjoy live music, a “Ruff, Ruff” reception, “Bark Bars” with free-flowing Mjmosas and Bloody Marys featuring Tito’s Homemade Vodka,” dining with their dogs, a special pup treat buffet, Mom & Pooch photo ops, Mother’s Day fashion and gift boutique shopping, silent and live auctions and an “Ultimate” Chance-to-Win one of five decadent experiences, including vacation getaways, dining and entertainment opportunities. 2023 Pup Star Hosts are fur babies Baer & Bella DiPietro. High-profile Champion Pup Mom Honorees Jeri Caprio and Zoe Lanham will be celebrated for their rescue advocacy and support of TCAR.

The ‘Bark & Brunch’ fundraiser has become a meaningful annual way to launch Mother’s Day week by helping increase access to free and low-cost surgeries, x-rays, ultrasounds, dental care, etc. at TCAR’s state-of-the-art, on-campus clinic for pups and felines of loving pet owners who are experiencing financial difficulties and in appreciation to first responders. Through the TCAR “Furever Together” Medical Fund, subsidized free and low-coast services are provided based on a pet owner’s ability to pay. TCAR believes that all pets should remain healthy in their homes, not be forced to neglect treatable medical and dental issues that can escalate out of control causing unnecessary pain and loss or even surrender to shelters due to lack of funds.

WHEN:

Sunday, May 7, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE:

The Addison at 2 East Camino Real, Boca Raton 33432

WHO:

Presented by Tri-County Animal Rescue (https://tricountyanimalrescue.com/), one of the largest regional 100% No-Kill, 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal shelters, with an on-site. state-of-the-art veterinary clinic. TCAR is dedicated to rescue, rehabilitation and re-homing unwanted pets in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties. Since its inception, TCAR — a four-star rated Charity Navigator nonprofit for nine consecutive years — has saved over 88,000 domestic animals from being euthanized, providing a safe haven until each rescue is given the chance to live the rest of their lives as treasured pets.