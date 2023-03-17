SECOND CHANCE INITIATIVE ANNOUNCES NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ERIN SABIN

We are excited to announce that Erin Sabin has been selected as Executive Director of the Second Chance Initiative.

Erin has a deep sense of understanding of the women we serve. In 2019 Erin joined the Second Chance Initiative as an employee. During the Covid period of operations, she helped build out remote employment capacity and explored new product lines, including jewelry. In the fall of 2022, as we committed to deepening our impact in the community and evolving, Erin rejoined our organization as a part-time consultant.

Her focus has included rethinking our mission and operations from top to bottom, developing competitive analysis tools, and developing new product testing and introduction processes. Erin’s incredible work and intuitive business acumen in multiple areas have dramatically enhanced the ability of our organization to improve its mission focus by expanding program support for women.

She has helped us redefine and develop “new” Wellness Works, Social Enterprise, and Bridge to Employment Programs. These initiatives will help us make great strides in creating jobs that will support and help women in recovery to flourish.

Erin brings a fresh perspective, including strategic focus and organizational and leadership skills that will help the Second Chance Initiative better service the women and increase product sales resulting in more employment opportunities.

We appreciate Jim Mueller and Associates, board members (Keely Copeland, Casey Gunnell, and Joel Moses) who participated in the search, and the board of directors, employees, and friends of the Second Chance Initiative, for their support throughout the process. Please join in welcoming Erin.

ABOUT ERIN SABIN

Erin began her career with TJX Companies, gaining unparalleled experience in the off-price and retail planning space. During her 10 years in the industry, she held several positions with advancing responsibility. While working at Converse, Erin was responsible for business analytics and assisted in product line development. Her years at Macy’s began by managing a $25M shoes, jewelry, and handbag business and culminated in a multi-store HR Manager position. Erin spent the remainder of her time in retail with a southern department store called Belk, developing growth strategies for 300 stores.

With a deep desire to pursue a career with more purpose, Erin pivoted to financial planning, focusing on educating single and divorced women on financial matters. After a transition brought her to Florida, Erin joined Second Chance Initiative in Fall of 2019. She eventually returned to the financial industry, working to obtain the Certified Financial Planner designation. Due to the rigorous studies associated with the Board exam, Erin resigned from her position and rejoined Second Chance as a part-time consultant in April 2022, working on sales and marketing strategies.



As she began recognizing and embracing a life-changing turning point, Erin decided to step away from financial services altogether. In February 2023, Erin accepted the role of Executive Director at Second Chance Initiative.



Erin is a proud alum of the University of Miami, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree, double majoring in Finance and Accounting. During college, she was hired as an Audit intern for Deloitte & Touche and PriceWaterhouseCoopers.



These experiences helped her find a different career path, away from audit. In her spare time, you can find her voraciously reading books, diving in the beautiful Florida ocean, or volunteering with Tri-County Animal Rescue.