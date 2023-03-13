PLDO Announces Peter S. Strobis, Esq. to its Estate & Trust Practice in Florida and Promotes Attorney Leah A. Foertsch to Office Managing Partner

Boca Raton, Florida – March 13, 2023 – Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) today announced that Attorney Peter S. Strobis, Esq. joined the firm as Associate and Leah A. Foertsch was promoted to Office Managing Partner in Boca Raton, FL. Both attorneys are members of the firm’s Estate and Trust Planning, Administration, and Litigation Team.

“We are excited to have Peter join the firm’s growing Estate & Trust Practice,” said Gary R. Pannone, PLDO Managing Principal. “His wealth of experience providing legal counsel on a wide range of estate planning, trust administration, and probate and trust litigation matters is an incredible asset to our team and most importantly, to our clients.”

“A key reason for our firm’s tremendous growth in South Florida is due to Leah’s astute leadership and commitment to delivering the highest level of legal service to our clients,” added Pannone. “She is an exemplary attorney, and her promotion reflects how much we value her as a key member of our executive team.”

Below are each of the Attorneys’ brief profiles:

Peter S. Strobis, Associate

Attorney Strobis focuses his practice on developing comprehensive estate plans with full advanced directives specifically tailored to fit his client’s unique circumstances and goals. He provides counsel to personal representatives, trustees, and beneficiaries during administration, as well as represents clients throughout all phases of probate and trust litigation. He is also highly skilled at developing and implementing business succession plans, asset protection techniques and tax minimization strategies. Prior to joining PLDO, he built a successful private practice in Boca Raton, FL, where counseled numerous clients acting in fiduciary capacities during complex transactions. Attorney Strobis earned his J.D., with honors, from Florida International University College of Law, and his Bachelor of Science degree, with honors, from Florida State University. He is licensed to practice in Florida and is a member of the Florida Bar Association’s Real Property, Probate, and Trust Law and Young Lawyers Sections. For more information, visit Peter. S. Strobis Attorney Profile.

Leah A. Foertsch, Office Managing Partner, Boca Raton, FL

Attorney Foertsch advises individuals and families in all areas of trust and estate planning, and probate administration. In addition, she has extensive experience in representing individuals and businesses in asset protection, wealth management and tax strategies, and has managed multimillion-dollar real estate transactions, including structuring deals and providing title insurance for both commercial and residential properties. Attorney Foertsch also works with businesses on their succession planning strategies and has advised clients regarding the best structure to meet their needs and goals.

As a community volunteer and civic servant, Attorney Foertsch has contributed her time, talent and resources to a number of nonprofit and municipal organizations. Since 2014, she has served on the Lake Worth Beach Community Redevelopment Agency and Cultural Renaissance Foundation, and had been a member of the Boynton Beach Planning and Zoning Board (2007 through 2011). Her nonprofit work has included volunteering on the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League C2Z, the Town of Palm Beach United Way Allocations Committee and as a mentor for the Children’s Home Society Project 18. For over a decade, she served as a lecturer at St. Thomas University in Miami, teaching bar preparation seminars and workshops on Florida business entities. She was an adjunct professor at St. Thomas University from 2010 to 2011.

Attorney Foertsch earned her J.D. from St. Thomas University School of Law, her Master of Laws in Taxation from the University of Miami School of Law, and her undergraduate degree in sociology from Washington and Jefferson College in Pennsylvania. She is licensed to practice in Florida and is a member of the Florida Bar, Tax and Real Property, Probate and Trust sections. For more information, visit Leah A. Foertsch Profile. To contact Attorney Foertsch, call 561-362-2034 or email lfoertsch@pldolaw.com.

For information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O’GARA LLC

Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include corporate and business law, employment law, civil litigation, special masterships, health care law, municipal law, nonprofit law, data protection and cyber law, criminal defense-white collar, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation, and real estate and commercial lending. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com.