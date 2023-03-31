Newly Elected City Officials Sworn In and Roles Determined at an Organizational Meeting on March 31, 2023

Boca Raton, FL – The Boca Raton City Council recognized newly re-elected Scott Singer-Mayor, and newly elected Fran Nachlas-Seat A, and Marc Wigder-Seat B, all who ran unopposed, at the Organizational Meeting held on Friday, March 31. Positions and representatives for local agencies were also determined.

During the Organizational Meeting, the Council voted on the following positions:

• Deputy Mayor – Monica Mayotte

• CRA Chair – Marc Wigder

• CRA Vice Chair – Fran Nachlas

Additionally, roles with other local agencies were determined:

• Transportation Planning Agency Representatives – Yvette Drucker and Fran Nachlas, with Scott Singer, Monica Mayotte, and Marc Wigder as alternates

• Palm Beach County League of Cities Voting Delegate – Yvette Drucker, with Marc Wigder as alternate

• Interlocal Plan Amendment Review Committee Representative – Yvette Drucker with Monica Mayotte as alternate

City Council meetings are held at 6pm on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The CRA meets at 1:30pm on the preceding Monday, immediately followed by the City Council Workshop meeting. Those interested in participating or watching can:

• Attend in Person: CRA, City Workshop and City Council meetings are held at the 6500 Building, 6500 Congress Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33478

• Watch the Livestream: www.myboca.us/meetings

• Watch on Television:

o Comcast Channel 20 (within City limits)

o AT&T U-Verse Channel 99 (within Palm Beach County)

o Hotwire Channel 395 (within Palm Beach County)

• Listen: Tune radio to AM station 1650 (WPQJ)