Lynn’s Masmoudi named All-SSC for the third time

Lynn University men’s swimmer Malik Masmoudi has been selected to the 2022-23 All-SSC First Team as announced by the league office, Thursday.

At the SSC Championships, Masmoudi captured medalist honors in the 200 (1:37.05) and 500 (4:26.02) freestyles after finishing in third place in both events. He also added fifth place in the 1,650 freestyle (15:50.83) and sixth in the 1,000 freestyle (9:18.39).

In the relay events, Masmoudi was joined by graduate student Julian Chan Quee Lin, sophomore Georgi Tsurev and senior Dalton Brown for fourth in the 400 freestyle in 2:59.48. Masmoudi, Chan Quee Lin, Tsurev and sophomore Kamil Piotrowicz captured fifth in the 400 medley relay in 3:16.33.

Masmoudi will represent the Fighting Knights at the NCAA Championships next week in the 200 (1:37.05) and 500 freestyles (4:26.02), along with the 1,000 (9:18.39) and 1,650 freestyles (15:50.83).

Masmoudi is the only All-SSC honoree in the brief history of the Lynn men’s swimming program, capturing second-team honors in both 2019-20 and 2021-22. In 2019-20, he was also named the SSC Freshman of the Year.

The SSC Coach of the Year, Swimmer of the Year and Freshman of the Year will be voted on by league coaches following the NCAA Division II Championships from Wednesday, March 8th – Saturday, March 11th, at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI in Indianapolis, Indiana.