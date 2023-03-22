Junior League of Boca Raton Celebrated Reading during “Grow Your Love of Reading” Family Day and Book Drive

Mayor of Boca Raton – Scott Singer

Boca Raton, FL – The Junior League of Boca Raton (JLBR) Learning Libraries Committee celebrated the “Grow Your Love of Reading” Family Day and Book Drive on Saturday, March 11 at the JLBR Community Garden in Boca Raton. Over 30 families with preschoolers through fifth graders enjoyed storytelling, crafts, Kindness Rocks, and time with Farmer Jay. More than 250 books were donated, bringing the total number of books collected by the committee to more than 7,000. The books will be donated to Title 1 classrooms.

The Learning Libraries Committee aims to create a culture of reading that helps improve children’s literacy development. The objective is to inspire children to become avid readers by providing books to Title 1 schools through local book drives, utilizing the Junior League of Boca Raton’s voluntarism network and working with key community partners.

“Studies show that reading makes a big impact on the academic success of kids, which is why the Junior League selected Learning Libraries as one of our signature projects,” said Jamie Sauer, president of the Junior League of Boca Raton. “Learning Libraries fits with our mission.”

Reading is linked to improved literacy rates, language development and school performance, along with increased emotional intelligence and decreased stress in adulthood. Research shows that 1 in 4 children grow up without learning how to read (WriteExpress Corporation).

Since its start in Fall 2021, Learning Libraries has collected over 5000 books. At the start of the 2022 school year, the committee donated over 350 books to two deserving Kindergarten teachers at Plumosa School of the Arts and Whispering Pines Elementary School. An additional 286 books have been donated to Plumosa School of the Arts Main Library.

For more information, contact learninglibrary@jlbr.org or visit jlbr.org.

About the Junior League of Boca Raton

Throughout the year, JLBR members will contribute more than 35,000 volunteer hours and provide more than $250,000 to support our mission of training volunteers, developing the potential of women and improving the South Florida community through impact areas: child welfare and community support. To learn more about the JLBR, please contact the JLBR office at 561-620-2553 or visit www.JLBR.org.Connect with us on facebook.com/JuniorLeagueBocaRaton, or twitter.com/JLBocaRaton Connect Hashtags for the Initiative are #JLBR or #JLBRimpact, #LBDIJLBR

Photo: Kim Cardwell Photography