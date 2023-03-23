Gone Too Soon: Remembering Saliva Guitarist Wayne Swinny’s Legacy

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Wayne Swinny, guitarist for the American rock band Saliva. Swinny, who was 59 years old, passed away on March 23, 2023.

Swinny joined Saliva in 1996 and became an integral part of the band’s success. With his guitar playing, he helped shape the sound of Saliva and contributed to some of their biggest hits, including “Click Click Boom” and “Always.” He was also known for his energetic live performances and his passion for music.

Fans and fellow musicians have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of Swinny. Many have praised his talent and the impact he had on the music industry.

Saliva released a statement on their official social media accounts, saying, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our brother and guitarist Wayne Swinny. Wayne was not only a talented musician, but he was also a dear friend to all of us. We will miss him greatly and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.”

Swinny’s death is a loss not only for Saliva but for the entire music community. He will be remembered for his contributions to rock music and his passion for his craft. Rest in peace, Wayne Swinny.