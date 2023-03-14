Five Lesser Law Firm Attorneys Named 2023 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers

Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC is proud to announce that five attorneys made the prestigious list of Lawdragon’s 2023 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers for their outstanding dedication to fighting for justice on behalf of their clients.

These skilled personal injury trial attorneys are part of an illustrious group of leaders in the legal profession. Their inclusion in this list, year after year, speaks volumes about their dedication to professionalism, integrity and ethics, and their commitment to personal client service.

Our lawyers included on this year’s list are Managing Partner Gary S. Lesser, President of The Florida Bar, Shareholders Joseph B. Landy and Michael S. Smith, and Partners Chad C. Hastings and Jeffrey F. Gordon.

ABOUT LESSER, LESSER, LANDY & SMITH, PLLC

Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith is a third-generation personal injury law firm with 95 years of dedication to helping people who have experienced trauma due to the carelessness or negligence of others. Our team of skilled trial attorneys, working across four offices in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, practice law with professionalism, integrity, ethics, and a commitment to personal client service. Our firm represents the needs of clients throughout Florida in personal injury, medical malpractice, nursing home neglect, negligent security matters and wrongful death cases, guiding them through every step of the legal process and delivering the best results for their case.



Learn more at LesserLawFirm.com and connect on social media via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.