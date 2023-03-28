Diabetes Alert Day: Manage Your Risk of Developing Diabetes

Delray Beach, FL – Experts call it a US epidemic, and its numbers are on the rise. More than 34 million Americans have type 2 diabetes – that’s one out of every ten people, and 88 million have pre-diabetes, and are unaware. More than 1.5 million people are diagnosed in the US every year, and deaths are on the rise. Locally, there are approximately 2,164,009 people in Florida, or 12.5% of the adult population, have diagnosed diabetes.

There’s the potential for 1 in 3 Americans to have diabetes in the near future if we don’t turn things around. But there is hope because type 2 diabetes is primarily a disease caused by lifestyle.

Dr. Eliud Sifonte from NYU Langone Medical Associates – West Palm Beach and Delray Beach talk about the risk of diabetes, the symptoms of diabetes, and offer practical solutions that can reverse diabetes or stop pre-diabetes in its tracks.

Although some cases of diabetes are genetic such as Type 2, family history contributes to less than 15% of cases. Lifestyle is the most important factor in preventing this disease.

In addition to adopting a healthy diet, and minimizing sugary drinks, alcohol, and processed foods (which can include a lot of added sugar), Dr. Sifonte can share some other lifestyle habits that people should consider including:

What you’re eating can help . Plant-based, vegan, and vegetarian diets and Keto diets can help regulate blood sugar – which, when it’s too high, causes diabetes and complications – but they aren’t easy. Healthy eating plans are a must.

. Plant-based, vegan, and vegetarian diets and Keto diets can help regulate blood sugar – which, when it’s too high, causes diabetes and complications – but they aren’t easy. Healthy eating plans are a must. Really exercise: It isn’t enough to do 15 minutes of walking twice a week. To reverse diabetes, you need to hustle through your workouts, burn a sweat, and exercise for 150 minutes per week (30 minutes a day)

It isn’t enough to do 15 minutes of walking twice a week. To reverse diabetes, you need to hustle through your workouts, burn a sweat, and exercise for 150 minutes per week (30 minutes a day) Some supplements might be worth it: The supplements that are advertised as “cures” aren’t, and most supplements don’t help, but there are a few that do, such as chromium and alpha-lipoic acid, which can improve glucose levels and insulin sensitivity. Several small studies have linked cinnamon to better blood sugar levels. Some of this work shows it may curb blood sugar by lowering insulin resistance.

The supplements that are advertised as “cures” aren’t, and most supplements don’t help, but there are a few that do, such as chromium and alpha-lipoic acid, which can improve glucose levels and insulin sensitivity. Several small studies have linked cinnamon to better blood sugar levels. Some of this work shows it may curb blood sugar by lowering insulin resistance. Learning to like kefir, sauerkraut, and Greek yogurt: The largest concentration of microbes resides in the gut, where they have a direct impact on blood sugar levels, inflammation, body fat, and insulin sensitivity. Fermented foods can promote a healthy gut, along with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

The largest concentration of microbes resides in the gut, where they have a direct impact on blood sugar levels, inflammation, body fat, and insulin sensitivity. Fermented foods can promote a healthy gut, along with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Manage stress and get a good night’s sleep: Lack of sleep and too much stress messes with hormone levels and can promote increases in blood sugar.

Diabetes Alert Day is on March 28, 2023! Observed annually on the fourth Tuesday in March by the American Diabetes Association, Diabetes Alert Day is a one-day “wake-up call” that focuses on the seriousness of diabetes and the importance of understanding your risk.