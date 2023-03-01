Boca Raton Police investigate barricaded subject with grenade

The Boca Raton Police are thankful for the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the United States Air Force’s 482 Explosive Ordinance Disposal Flight yesterday while investigating a report of a barricaded subject with a grenade along the 30 block of SW 5th Way. The subject, identified as 61-year-old Justin Moore, was believed to be inside his residence with a live grenade and other weapons.

The incident began around 2:30 p.m. when Moore’s wife called police after he had just handed her the pin from a grenade and told her to leave. She left the residence and met with officers to provide additional information, which further raised officers’ concern for Moore’s welfare. The Boca Raton Police UAS (Drone) Team, Bomb Team, SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene. A section of Palmetto Park Road was closed due to its proximity to the possible explosive device, and necessary evacuations were made.

Crisis Negotiators attempted to contact Moore but were unsuccessful. The Bomb Team and UAS (Drone) Team then used robotic equipment to make entry into the house where Moore was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers were able to determine Moore was still holding the suspected grenade in his hand, and it was unknown if the grenade posed a threat.

The Bomb Team, with the assistance of federal and military resources, were able to safely address the grenade in Moore’s hand. After a thorough investigation, the device was determined to be an inert authentic military grenade.

Neighbors have since been able to return to their homes and roads have reopened. We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding regarding road closures and traffic congestion.