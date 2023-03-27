BOCA BACCHANAL 2023

Celebrating Exquisite Wine & Food, April 28-30

The Boca Raton to Host Distillers Dinner on April 28

With The Macallan Whiskey from Craigellachie, Scotland

(Boca Raton, FL – March 27, 2023) The Boca Raton Historical Society will be hosting the always popular BOCA BACCHANAL, an annual weekend celebration of fine wine and food, slated for April 28-30.

This year, for the first time, one of the usual Vintner Dinners—which pairs the talents of internationally acclaimed wineries with delicious 5-course dinners prepared by renowned chefs—will actually be a Distillers Dinner that will offer five exquisite whiskeys from The Macallan Distillery in Craigellachie, Scotland:

The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old

The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years Old

The Macallan Harmony Collection Intense Arabica

The Macallan Sherry Oak 18 Years Old

The Macallan Rare Cask 2022

The Macallan Scotch Whiskey will be represented at the dinner by Brand Ambassador Katie Nahat.

This exclusive BOCA BACCHANAL Distillers Dinner on Friday, August 28 at 7 pm, is hosted by The Boca Raton, the historic luxury landmark hotel designed and brought to life by Addison Mizner almost 100 years ago, located at 501 E. Camino Real (33432). It will be held in The Boca Raton’s fabulous MB Supper Club which recreates the ambience of the golden age of supper clubs in the 1930s and ’40s when high society frequented coveted establishments to dine, imbibe, and enjoy live entertainment. The delicious food at this event will be prepared and served by Andrew Roenbeck, Director of Culinary Operations & Resort Executive Chef, and Peter Annewanter, Executive Chef of MB Supper Club and Flybridge.

This year’s three traditional Vintner Dinners will be held on Saturday, August 29 at 7 pm:

Vintner Dinner #1 in a Private Home

Hosts: Thom & Joyce DeVita and Al & Joni Goldberg

The Food: Eric Baker, Chef/Owner of AlleyCat and Big in Japan

The Wine: Silver Oak and Twomey Cellars from Napa Valley, California—represented by Anna Pepgjonaj

Vintner Dinner #2 at The Depot for cocktails; then to The Addison for dinner

Hosts: David & Holly Meehan and Zoe Lanham & The Addison

The Food: Patrick Duffy, Executive Chef, The Addison welcomes to his kitchen:

• Jeff Tunks, Executive Chef, Corvina Seafood Grill in Boca Raton

• Chris Clime, Executive Chef, PassionFish in Reston, VA

• Jose Hernandez, Executive Sous Chef, The Addison

Vintner Dinner #3 at The Seagate Hotel & Spa

Hosts: The Seagate Hotel & Spa with Elizabeth Kelley Grace and Olivia Hollaus

The Food from Seagate Hotel & Spa: Chef Gordon Maybory, Director of Culinary; Ivan Acevedo, Executive Chef; and Mitzu Nozaki, Pastry Chef

The Wine: ZD Wines from Napa Valley, California—represented by Teresa D’Aurizio, National Sales Manager

Sunday, April 30 – The Grand Tasting

This year’s Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting will be held at The Addison from 1 to 4 pm, featuring prized vintners and distillers offering tasting selections of their wines, champagnes, and whiskey, as well as wine and spirits seminars by Macallan and ZD Wines. Attendees will also enjoy generous samplings of signature dishes by celebrated local chefs. There will be a silent auction of wine, dining, travel, and lifestyle packages. Designed by Addison Mizner, The Addison is considered one of the most important pieces of architecture in South Florida and is located at 2 East Camino Real (33432).

Grand Tasting Ticket: $125.

Grand Tasting plus a Seminar Ticket: $160

Grand Tasting VIP Ticket: $250

Grand Tasting plus a Seminar VIP Ticket: $285

“BOCA BACCHANAL is a festive weekend that celebrates and enhances the appreciation of wine and food, while bringing together world class chefs and vintners, offering their finest specialties, while providing the entire community with a delightful and tasty opportunity to support the heritage education programs of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum and the Boca Raton Historical Society,” says Mary Csar, Executive Director.

Sponsors for BOCA BACCHANAL 2023 include Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), The Addison, The Boca Raton, The Seagate Hotel & Spa, Boca Magazine, Publix, Crown Wine and Spirits, The Berman Group, BRiC and CP Partners, JM Family, Privaira Private Aviation, The Buzz Agency, Boca Chamber, BLIS, Atlas Event Rental, and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets to BOCA BACCHANAL 2023, please visit www.BocaHistory.org.

About The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.

Available for Interview:

Mary Csar, Executive Director

Schmidt Boca Raton Historical Museum

561.395.6766 / director@bocahistory.org

Media Contact:

Gary Schweikhart, PR-BS

561.756.4298 / gary@pr-bs.net