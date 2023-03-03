BELLADUKES: Boca Raton’s Newest Neighborhood Gourmet Market and Coffee Bar

Belladukes of East Boca Raton is celebrating its Grand Opening on March 21, 2023! The event will begin at 5 pm with a ribbon cutting at 5:30 PM! Owners Lisa Mullen and Lisa Klepper welcome the public to celebrate this long-awaited milestone with light bites and drinks. At the same time, you browse our new neighborhood gourmet pantry filled with bespoke grab-and-go meals, sweet treats, coffee bar selections, fine wines by the glass or bottle, charcuterie specials, and unique gifts.

“After years of dreaming of our own space to share our favorite food, wine, coffee, and gifts discovered during our travels, we are thrilled to open our doors to share Belladukes with our community!” said co-owners Lisa & Lisa of Belladukes. “We hope our market will be a welcoming gathering place for coffee, conversation and community!”

Centrally located at 155 East Boca Road, grab your morning brew at Belladuke’s while you browse our market for specially selected pantry items, including gluten-free options and many sourced from local, women-owned businesses, chosen to ensure they will become your favorite obsession! Children and dogs most welcome!

Belladukes offers free parking in the Tower 155 Garage and street parking by meter.

Media Contact:

Lisa Mullen Co-Owner

Lisam@belladukes.com

561-703-6448

Instagram: belladukesboca

belladukes.com