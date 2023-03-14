A PLAY, MIND GAMES, MUSIC & MORE AT THE STUDIO AT MIZNER PARK IN APRIL

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA (March 14, 2023) – The Studio at Mizner Park, 201 Plaza Real in Downtown Boca, jumps into Spring with Tony-Award Winner Alan Cumming, family entertainment, comedy, a mind reader straight from the Las Vegas Strip and more!

Upcoming shows include:

Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m.

Marty’s Back in Town (a play)

Marty’s Back in Town is a comedic drama about the ups and downs of a dysfunctional family, their relationships with each other, and with the “black sheep” of the family who is coming home after 10 years.

Tickets range from $35 – $45 (VIP).

Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m.

World’s Greatest Mind Reader: Banachek Mind Games Live! (Straight from Las Vegas)

Called the greatest mentalism act in the world by Penn & Teller, Banachek Mind Games Live will open with an act that will astonish the audience, setting the tone for a nonstop heart-pounding journey where Banachek introduces one incredible act after the next, demonstrating why he is known as the world’s greatest mind reader.

Tickets range from $45 – $55.

Sunday, April 16 at 12 p.m.

Rock and Roll Playhouse – Sounds of Phish (A family concert series)

The Rock and Roll Playhouse is a family concert series hosted at historic music venues across the country, that allows kids to “move, play and sing while listening to works from the classic-rock canon.” (NY Times). Performing songs created by the most iconic musicians in rock history, The Rock and Roll Playhouse band offers its core audience of families with children age ten and under games, movement, stories and an opportunity to rock out to educate children and explore their creativity.

Tickets are $15 per person.

Saturday, April 22 at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Alan Cumming in “Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age”

This intimate evening will allow audience members to see this remarkable performer up-close and personal. Cumming brings his puckish, eclectic spirit and joie de vivre to a mischievous exploration of that most communal of pastimes: aging.

Tickets are $99 – $150.

The Studio at Mizner Park boasts a 3,750 square-foot flexible theater that seats up to 279 people, complete with front and rear curtains opening to a 30’ x 32’ stage; sophisticated sound and lighting; and in-house production team; control room equipped with sound and audio; and a dedicated lobby with good locks. The behind-the-scenes spaces include the VIP Green Room and two luxurious dressing rooms.

The venue’s South Room is a 4.575 square-foot multi-purpose space that can transform into a banquet/party room for up to 200; exhibition space; and a secondary performance venue with a 300-person capacity. The Gallery welcomes guests to the second-level areas with 4,775 square-foot lounge including a full bar and outdoor terrace with views of Mizner Park.

The catering kitchen is fully equipped to accommodate The Studio’s exclusive in-house caterer, Boca Raton-based Potions in Motion.

