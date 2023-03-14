90-Year-Old Boca Raton Author to donate the Proceeds of Her New Children’s Book to Boca West Children’s Foundation

Mona Pearl

Boca Raton, FL – 90-year-old Mona Pearl will donate the proceeds of her new children’s book, Children’s Stories by Mona, to Boca West Children’s Foundation (BWCF). Pearl started by reading her stories to her grandchildren at bedtime. In the 1980s, she read stories to sick children at a hospital in New York City. Now, the Boca West Country Club resident will donate all proceeds from the book to Boca West Children’s Foundation.

“Each story has Mona’s charm and wisdom, mixed with her ability to craft a memorable tale,” said Richard Zenker, Board Chair of the Boca West Children’s Foundation. “We are delighted that she has decided to donate the proceeds from her book to our organization.”

Pearl has included 12 stories in the book and it can be purchased on Amazon by visiting https://www.amazon.com/Childrens-Stories-Mona-Pearl/dp/B0BSJQGY8R The book includes the story The Pencil People which has been a favorite of children over the years.

About Boca West Children’s Foundation

The Boca West Children’s Foundation was launched in 2010. The Foundation’s mission is to identify and fund projects to assist at-risk children and their families in Palm Beach County. Since its inception, the Foundation has raised more than $18 million for specific programs for more than 30 charities throughout the county.

For more information, visit www.bocawestfoundation.org, call 561-488-6980 or email foundation@bocawestcc.org.