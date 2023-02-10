When PR Pro Adrienne Mazzone Dives in Watch Her TMGroup Productions Land Sky-High Opportunities

Adrienne Mazzone, President, TransMedia Group & TMGroup Productions

Adrienne Mazzone, President of TransMedia Group, a full service public relations firm has branched out and formed a sizzling hot production company, TMGroup Productions.

TMGroup Productions; Producing projects for show runners, film festivals, TV & Big Screen!

With decades of PR experience sharing clients stories and expertise, she’s accumulated many skills that she uses to enhance projects she takes on giving them blow-out potential as films, documentaries or TV series.

Mazzone is results-oriented, highly motivated producer herself skilled at developing and enhancing documentaries and films by pinpointing additional interviews, artwork and of course, generating publicity she’s so good at delivering her clients..

Admired for her knowledge, diverse relationships and drive of development completion, Mazzone took her passion of telling stories to media to the screen!

“I hit a point after putting so much content out successfully to media that it was time to package it up into documentaries, film or TV,” said Mazzone, President, TMGroup Productions LLC. “Creating even more content to share with media in which I’m an Executive Producer is equally gratifying,” added Mazzone.

TMGroup Productions first documentary is in post-production entitled “The Picasso of Thieves” an inside look at the mind of Joselito Vega.

The film is directed by Anna Cespedes and Executive Producers, Carlos Cespedes and Adrienne Mazzone.

Mazzone is also Co-Executive Producer of a recently completed pilot, Abella’s First Tooth in which is the First Animated Tooth Fairy Influencer© that has a fully stacked award-winning team and is also Executive Producer, What’s In A Name, A Versace Story, about a man raised from humble beginnings, builds a life of fortune, to have it all taken away; stripped of his name, fortune, and friends.

TMGroup Productions is on the move and will have announcements of projects in discussions shortly and is currently working on ascertaining interest in the Award Winning Author Series by Mark M. Bello.

Mazzone’s office is located in the TransMedia Building in Boca Raton, Florida.

Media Contact/Inquiries: Thomas J. Madden (Adrienne’s Father), CEO, TransMedia Group 561-702-4999 tmadden@transmediagroup.com

FOR Production inquiries contact: Producer@TMGroupProductions.com or 561-908-1683.