Two Olympic Heights Community High School Students Among Elite Group Named to Philanthropy Tank Class of 2023

Erica Frishberg and Jacob Carrion

Prestigious nonprofit announces the five teen group finalists that will vie for up to $15,000 in funding during the Finals Event in March

Palm Beach County, FL- Philanthropy Tank has announced the finalists for its 2023 program. The nonprofit challenges, empowers, and equips the next generation of CHANGEmakers to develop and execute sustainable initiatives and solutions to solve problems in their communities. The nonprofit received applications from students between 8th and 11th grades from across Palm Beach County containing a philanthropic idea that directly addresses issues in their community.

The student finalists will now prepare to present their ideas to a panel of Philanthropist Investors at a live Finals Event at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on March 8th. The Philanthropist Investors can award each project up to $15,000 in funding to launch and implement their program. The students will also receive one-to-one mentoring and support from these local leaders, philanthropists, and entrepreneurs to fuel the students’ desire, help them execute their initiatives and increase their ability to make meaningful change throughout Palm Beach County.

“After three years of virtual events, I am thrilled to be holding our 8th Annual Finals Event LIVE in front of a full audience at the Kravis Center!” says Evan Deoul, Philanthropy Tank Founder and Board of Directors President. “I can’t wait to celebrate our past and future CHANGEmakers and hear about their inspiring programs.”

This year’s Philanthropist Investors are Don Byrd, Executive Vice President, TBC Corporation, who will be representing the Honda Classic, Debra Elmore, Founder of A.K. Consulting, Chadi Irani, Regional Vice President of Advertising at LocaliQ, who will be representing the Palm Beach Post, and Tom Vining, a former senior executive with Otis Elevator. WPBF 25 First Warning Meteorologist Glenn Glazer will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the Finals Event.

Two Olympic Heights Community High School Sophomores are among 10 students chosen as Finalists:

· Hearing for a Change: Jacob Carrion (10th Boca Raton), and Erica Frishberg (10th Boynton Beach) from Olympic Heights Community High School: Hearing for a Change is an initiative compromised of compassionate high school students who have created book clubs weekly to listen and discuss audiobooks with struggling readers at PBCSD elementary schools for 45 minutes a week during aftercare. The goal of this project is to expose these young readers to books so they can increase their vocabulary, knowledge, imagination, and comprehension ability.

The rest of the Finalists include:

· Endgame Education: Maya Behura (10th Boynton Beach) from American Heritage School (Palm Beach County Campus): Endgame Education is a chess centered organization that provides young people with exposure to the game, as well as tutoring for those looking to compete by hosting in person and virtual events. The goal of the organization is to expand the minds of youth through the problem solving and critical thinking that is needed to excel at the incredible game of chess.

· Hooks with Heart: Gamanuel Saint Fleur (11th Delray Beach), Anna Johnson (10th Delray Beach), Senai Newby (10th Lake Worth), and Donna Cornish (11th Delray Beach) from Atlantic Community High School: Hooks with Heart is a crocheting club with the mission of teaching the art of crochet while providing a safe space to encourage human connection, promote animal welfare, and mental health improvement of youth and adults.

· Down to Earth: Daisy Li (11th Jupiter) from Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts: Down to Earth seeks to educate fourth and fifth grade students in Palm Beach County public and charter schools about climate change, and mobilize them and their families to practice sustainability through the perspective-shifting opportunity to view Science on a Sphere, a six-foot diameter NOAA globe projection screen that visualizes Earth systems in three dimensions.

· TaTa for Now: Jessie Baxter (10th Jupiter), and Holly Milsom (10th Jupiter) from Jupiter High School: TaTa for Now focuses on providing quality and well fitted undergarments to school aged girls in Palm Beach County who are clothing insecure. This goal of this initiative is to boost the self-esteem of young women by providing for a very basic need that is often overlooked.

Tickets for the event will be available for purchase on Philanthropy Tank’s website: www.philanthropytank.org. It will be the first time since 2019 that the students will be live on stage in front a full audience. Philanthropy Tank Finals Event sponsors include Bank of America, Bernstein Private Wealth Management, Florida Power and Light, HBK CPA and Consultants, The Honda Classic – Honda Classic Cares, and The Palm Beach Post, and Quantum Foundation.

This is Philanthropy Tank’s 8th year operating this unique program in Palm Beach County. The locally grown success has resulted into expansion for the nonprofit into Baltimore, Maryland, now in its third year. Philanthropy Tank plans on continuing expansion to Chicago in the near future.

To date, Philanthropy Tank student-led programs in Palm Beach County and Baltimore have impacted more than 300,000 lives; more than 1000 students have participated in the student programs; and more than $700,000 in grant money has been awarded to nearly 70 student-led projects.