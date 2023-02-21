The Symphonia Adds Special, Multi-Media Performance to Its Season  “Terra Nostra…Our Earth”

Conductor Alastair Willis

Takes Place on Monday, Feb. 27 at The Studio at Mizner Park

Boca Raton, FL — South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra has added a special performance to its ‘Inspired Naturally’ 2022-2023 Concert Season. On Monday, Feb. 27, The Symphonia will show the award-winning film, Terra Nostra, while simultaneously performing the film’s powerful musical score LIVE.

This is The Symphonia’s debut performance at The Studio at Mizner Park, located on the south end of the popular entertainment destination in east Boca Raton. The concert begins at 7:00 p.m. and will include Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture.

Terra Nostra is a 30-minute multimedia symphony about the earth and our global environment, composed by Christophe Chagnard. The film’s spectacular visuals of Earth, along with mind-blowing images of our planet’s natural elements, was created and directed by Charlie Spears.

Following the performance, VIP guests will be invited to meet and mingle with Principal Conductor, Alastair Willis, Terra Nostra composer, Christophe Chagnard, and Symphonia musicians and Board Members.

The concert is a collaboration with The Center for Arts & Innovation, which is projected to break ground in Mizner Park in 2025. The Symphonia is one of several arts & cultural organizations planning to make the new, state-of-the-art center its performance home, upon completion.

Tickets are available now on Ticketmaster and range from $35 to $65 per person.

About The SYMPHONIA

The mission of The Symphonia is to inspire, educate and engage the lives of our diverse South Florida community through extraordinary musical experiences. Founded in 2004 and recognized as the region’s premier chamber orchestra, The Symphonia’s annual concert series features a repertoire blending classic and contemporary works, showcasing compositions from diverse composers that can best be brought to life by a chamber-size ensemble.

The Symphonia takes great pride in its longstanding community partnerships, including its ‘Building a String Orchestra and Self-Esteem’ children’s program at the Boys & Girls Club in Delray Beach, and with the City of Boca Raton. Additional outreach programs include ‘Meet the Orchestra’ for kids 12 and under, and ‘Box Lunch It,’ a program that allows adult patrons to meet and learn from The Symphonia’s featured soloists and conductors in an intimate, casual environment. This past year, The Symphonia also launched a program to provide complimentary tickets to service organizations such as Boca Helping Hands, Lighthouse for the Blind, Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, and Schwedelson Special Need Department of the Jewish Community Center.

For more information, visit thesymphonia.org; follow on Instagram @TheSymphonia and on Facebook @SymphoniaBoca.