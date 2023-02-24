The Sacramento Kings’ last playoff game was in 2006. Here’s what it looked like

Sacramento Kings guard Mike Bibby and coach Rick Adelman discuss strategy against the San Antonio Spurs at Arco Arena on May 5, 2006, in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, the team’s last appearance in a playoff game. RANDY PENCH Sacramento Bee file

It’s been a long time. As NBA play resumes after the All-Star break, the Sacramento Kings have their best chance at making the playoffs in years. The first-round games of the playoffs start on April 15, after the play-in tournament concludes. On that Saturday, it will have been 6,189 days since the Kings lost to the San Antonio Spurs at Arco Arena on May 5, 2006, in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

A lot has changed in that time. Here’s a look back at the excitement and agony of home-team NBA playoff basketball as captured by The Bee’s photography staff.

Mike Bibby dribbles around Nick Van Exel during the fourth quarter of Game 6 of the first round of Western Conference playoff series between the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs at Arco Arena on Friday, May 5, 2006. The Kings were the eighth seed. Randy Pench Sacramento Bee file

Kings center Brad Miller loses the ball while being defended by Spurs Robert Horry and Manu Ginobili, left, in Game 6 of the first round of Western Conference playoff series between the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs at Arco Arena on Friday, May 5, 2006. José Luis Villegas Sacramento Bee file

Spurs guard Tony Parker drives past three flat-footed Kings in the quarter of Game 6 of the first round of Western Conference playoff series between the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs at Arco Arena on Friday, May 5, 2006. Paul Kitagaki Jr. Sacramento Bee file

A dejected Bonzi Wells walks up court in the third quarter of Game 6 of the first round of Western Conference playoff series between the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs at Arco Arena on Friday, May 5, 2006. Randy Pench Sacramento Bee file

Ron Artest is fouled by Robert Horry during the fourth quarter of Game 6 of the first round of Western Conference playoff series between the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs at Arco Arena on Friday, May 5, 2006. Randy Pench Sacramento Bee file

Robert Horry and Tony Parker enjoy the third quarter of Game 6 of the first round of Western Conference playoff series between the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs at Arco Arena on Friday, May 5, 2006. Paul Kitagaki Jr. Sacramento Bee file

Looking tired early, Bonzi Well, Kenny Thomas, Mike Biddy, Brad Miller and Kevin Martin in the second quarter of Game 6 of the first round of Western Conference playoff series between the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs at Arco Arena on Friday, May 5, 2006. Paul Kitagaki Jr. Sacramento Bee file

Kings center Brad Miller looks to the scoreboard in the third quarter of Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs between the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs at Arco Arena on Friday, May 5, 2006. Randy Pench Sacramento Bee file

Kings forward Ron Artest can’t believe a call in the third quarter of Game 6 of the first round of Western Conference playoff series between the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs at Arco Arena on Friday, May 5, 2006. Paul Kitagaki Jr. Sacramento Bee file

Kenny Thomas, Bonzi Wells, Ron Artest and Kevin Martin sit on the bench in the closing minutes of Game 6 of the first round of Western Conference playoff series between the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs at Arco Arena on Friday, May 5, 2006. Randy Pench Sacramento Bee file

Kings head coach Rick Adelman walks off the court after the team’s 105-83 loss in Game 6 of the Western Conference playoff series between the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs at Arco Arena on Friday, May 5, 2006. It was his final game as coach, as the team opted not to renew his contract. Paul Kitagaki Jr. Sacramento Bee file

Sacramento Kings coach Rick Adelman speaks to the media in his last postgame press conference with the Kings after Game 6 of the first round of Western Conference playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs at Arco Arena on Friday, May 5, 2006. In his final season, the team finished with a 44-38 record – the last time the Kings had a winning season. Paul Kitagaki Jr. Sacramento Bee Staff Photo

For more articles like this please visit: https://www.sacbee.com/